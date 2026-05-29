Lukooya Mukoome Rallies Contractors on Community Support as Mukono Signs Multi-Billion Kisakombe Project Deals

Mukono District Signs Multi-Billion Contracts for Kisakombe Swamp Project, Administration Block Renovation

Mukono — Mukono District Local Government has officially signed multi-billion-shilling contracts for the construction of the Kisakombe Swamp drainage project and the phased renovation of the district administration block under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP), funded by the World Bank.

The contract signing ceremony, held at the Chief Administrative Officer’s boardroom on Tuesday, brought together district leaders, technical officers, contractors, consultants, and security officials to witness the launch of key infrastructure projects aimed at improving urban development and service delivery across the district.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Resident District Commissioner Moses Muyambi, Chief Administrative Officer Henry Ddamba, Deputy CAO Stephen Muhumuza, District Chairperson LCV Hon. Francis Lukooya Mukoome, District Speaker Hajji Muhumuza Asuman, members of the district executive, town clerks, and representatives of the contracted companies.

Speaking during the event, CAO Henry Ddamba said the GKMA-UDP program focuses on infrastructure development, drainage improvement, urban transformation, and job creation.

He noted that Mukono District has already benefited from projects such as the Ntenjeru–Bule Road, adding that the Kisakombe Swamp drainage project is expected to address flooding challenges and improve water management in Katosi Town and surrounding areas.

According to Ddamba, Continuum Engineering Ltd emerged as the successful bidder for the drainage project after a competitive process involving 10 companies. The company was awarded a contract worth UGX 10.94 billion, with the works expected to run for 12 months.

To oversee implementation, MBJ Technology secured the supervision consultancy contract worth UGX 908 million, while Ardent Services International Ltd won the environmental and social safeguards consultancy contract valued at UGX 880 million.

The district also signed a separate contract for the procurement and installation of solar street lights in selected trading centres. ASFED Ltd emerged as the best evaluated bidder for the UGX 407 million project, which is expected to be completed within 90 days.

Assistant Commissioner from the Ministry of Works and Transport Eng. Ben Kyemba urged contractors to submit performance security documents in time, warning that the financial year was nearing completion. He also directed consultants to submit updated designs within one month to pave the way for project implementation.

Kyemba further revealed that an additional one-kilometre stretch from Katosi Town would be upgraded to tarmac standard despite not being included in the original design.

District Chairperson Hon. Francis Lukooya Mukoome congratulated the contractors and challenged them to support local communities through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He urged the companies to contribute to social development projects in Katosi and Mukono at large, saying infrastructure development should directly benefit surrounding communities.

In a light-hearted remark, Lukooya appealed to Continuum Engineering Ltd to consider adding at least 10 kilometres of tarmac road to boost development within Katosi Town Council.

Meanwhile, the district also launched a new phase of renovation works on the administration block under GKMA funding worth approximately UGX 725 million. The contract was awarded to ELSCO Company Ltd and is expected to improve office space, staff working conditions, and service delivery.

According to supervising engineer Harbert Lutwama, the upgraded administration block will feature modern facilities including a restaurant, underground water tank, and CCTV security systems.

Leaders expressed optimism that the projects will improve infrastructure, reduce flooding, create jobs, and accelerate socio-economic transformation across Mukono District.