Appointments Committee Constituted as Museveni’s New Cabinet Faces Vetting Starting Monday

Kampala, Uganda – May 29, 2026

Parliament has formally constituted the powerful Appointments Committee, paving the way for the vetting of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s newly appointed Cabinet ministers beginning Monday, June 1, 2026.

The committee, chaired by Speaker Rt. Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth and deputised by Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, was approved during Thursday’s plenary sitting of the 12th Parliament. The ministers-designate are expected to appear before the committee in the Mini-Chamber at County Hall within Parliament Buildings.

NRM Dominance Raises Questions Over Oversight

The composition of the committee reflects the ruling National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) commanding majority in Parliament. Of the 37 members, 24 are from the NRM, nine represent opposition parties, while four are independents.

Political observers and governance analysts argue that the heavy NRM presence could undermine the committee’s independence and weaken its role as a meaningful check on executive appointments. The committee is constitutionally mandated to assess the qualifications, competence, integrity, and suitability of all presidential nominees before they assume office.

Full Membership of the Appointments Committee

Leadership

* Rt. Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth – Chairperson (Speaker)

* Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa – Deputy Chairperson (Deputy Speaker)

NRM Members (24)

Catherine Akumu Mavenjina, Jane Avur Pacuto, Betty Awor Engola, Annet Birungi, Sam Byibesho, Elma Challa Kapel, Steven Gashaija Shyaka, Ruth Katushabe, Stephen Kisa Bakubalwayo, Sowedi Kitanywa, Keefa Kiwanuka, Christine Lanyero Awany, Irene Linda, Asha Mafabi Nabulo, Judith Nagujja, Faith Nakut Loru, Alex Ndeezi, Madina Ntale Nsereko, Johnson Nyeko Kezekiya, Simon Peter Opolot-Okwalinga, Beatrice Rwakimari, Robina Rwakojo Gureme, Genensio Tumuramye, and Fadil Twalla.

Opposition Members (9)

Betty Aol Ocan (PFF), Lucy Akello (FDC), Peter Okot (DP), Otuko Apio Eunice (UPC), Joel Ssenyonyi (NUP and Leader of Opposition), Paul Mwiru (NUP), Sheilah Draville Amaniyo (NUP), Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu (NUP), and Ismail Kasule (ANT).

Independent Members (4)

Esther Acom, Angella Akoth Nzokire, Herbert Kinobere, and Emmanuel Ongiertho Jor.

Cabinet Vetting Process Begins

President Museveni unveiled his Cabinet for the 2026–2031 term earlier this week, retaining several senior figures including Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, and First Lady Janet Museveni, while also introducing new faces and political returnees.

Under Uganda’s Constitution, all ministers must be vetted and approved by Parliament before formally taking office. The process typically involves scrutiny of academic credentials, professional background, integrity records, and performance history.

While many seasoned ministers are expected to sail through the process, past vetting exercises have occasionally exposed controversies relating to qualifications, conduct, or competence.

Parliament has also approved an expanded Cabinet structure, allowing for up to 30 Cabinet Ministers and 51 Ministers of State in line with constitutional provisions.

Watchdog Perspective

As the 12th Parliament settles under new leadership, attention is now shifting to whether the Appointments Committee will conduct rigorous scrutiny or merely rubber-stamp executive decisions.

With the NRM maintaining firm control of the committee, critics argue that genuine accountability may remain elusive. However, opposition figures on the committee — particularly Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi — are expected to push for greater transparency and tougher questioning during the hearings.

Civil society organisations and members of the public have also been encouraged to submit credible information regarding any nominee to support the vetting process.

The hearings are scheduled to commence at 8:00 AM on Monday, June 1. Watchdog Uganda will provide live updates, analysis, and highlights from the proceedings, including approvals, contentious exchanges, and any unexpected outcomes.