A Hard-Fought Finale as Stanbic Black Pirates Fall to Kabras RFC in 2026 Enterprise Cup Final

NAIROBI, KENYA: Stanbic Black Pirates put up a spirited fight but ultimately fell short against Kabras RFC in the 2026 Enterprise Cup Final held at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

The highly anticipated East African showdown lived up to expectations as both sides delivered an entertaining contest in front of a passionate crowd.

Kabras RFC struck first with an early try in the 5th minute to take the lead. The Pirates responded strongly in the 17th minute, crossing the whitewash to narrow the gap to 7-5 and signal their intent.

However, the Kenyan champions-maintained pressure and added two more tries before halftime. Although they failed to convert both attempts, Kabras carried a 15-7 advantage into the break.

The second half kicked off at exactly 5:00 PM with renewed intensity from both teams.

Kabras continued their dominance, scoring two quick tries within the opening 18 minutes of the half to extend their lead to 25-7.

Seeking fresh energy, the Pirates coaching staff introduced Haruna Muhammad from the bench.

The impact was immediate as the dynamic substitute injected pace and urgency into the Pirates’ attack. His influence helped create the opportunity for Allan Karuhanga to score a well-worked try, reducing the deficit to 25-12 and reigniting hopes of a comeback.

Despite their relentless efforts and determination until the final whistle, the Pirates were unable to close the gap as Kabras RFC held firm to secure victory and lift the 2026 Enterprise Cup title.

Speaking after the match, Head Coach Marvin Odongo praised his players for their commitment and fighting spirit throughout the contest.

“We faced a quality side today, but I am proud of the character our players showed. They never stopped competing and continued to fight until the very end. There are lessons to take from this match, and we will use them as motivation going forward.” Odongo said.

While the result did not go their way, the Pirates leave Nairobi with valuable experience gained against one of the region’s top rugby clubs and breaking the record of being first club to play in the enterprise cup in over 50 years.

Pirates star player Timothy Kisiga said that now attention now shifts back to domestic competition, where the Stanbic Black Pirates remain firmly in contention for silverware.

The Ugandan giants have secured their place in the 2026 Uganda Rugby Premiership semifinals and will now prepare for a crucial clash against Heathens Rugby Club as they continue their pursuit of the national title.