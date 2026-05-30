UPDF 4 Infantry Division Receives New Deputy Division Commander

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces) 4th Infantry Division has received its substantive Deputy Division Commander, Colonel Richard Kidega Obura, who assumed office during a handover ceremony held at the Division Headquarters in Gulu City.

The ceremony was presided over by the Division Commander, Major General Felix Busizoori, who oversaw the formal handover from the outgoing Acting Deputy Division Commander, Colonel David Orombi Oloya, to Colonel Kidega Obura.

Maj Gen Busizoori described Col Kidega as a hardworking and committed officer, noting that his dedication to duty has been evident throughout his service. He further recalled working with him in the Karamoja sub-region, where he said Col Kidega consistently demonstrated professionalism, discipline, and strong leadership.

He also commended Col Oloya for effectively holding the office in an acting capacity, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition of leadership within the Division.

In his remarks, Col David Orombi Oloya expressed appreciation to the Division leadership for the trust placed in him during his tenure as Acting Deputy Division Commander.

Col Kidega Obura, in his acceptance remarks, emphasised teamwork, unity, and collective responsibility as key pillars for building a disciplined and effective force capable of fulfilling its mandate.

The ceremony was attended by brigade commanders, departmental heads, staff officers, and other guests.