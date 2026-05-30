“Patriotism Training key to shaping responsible citizens,” says Commissioner Seku

The Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), Ms. Hellen Seku, has emphasized the importance of patriotism training in schools, describing it as a critical tool for sharpening the ideological consciousness of young Ugandans and preparing them to become responsible citizens committed to national development.

Speaking during the pass-out ceremony of patriotism trainees at King’s College, Budo today, Ms. Seku urged students to embrace positive values, discipline, and love for their country.

“It is our time to be ideologically sharpened, change our mindset to positive thinking, and be responsible, hardworking at all times, and avoid harmful behaviors like drug abuse, excessive alcohol consumption, and corruption,” she said.

A total of 2,513 participants, including 113 teachers and staff members of King’s College Budo, completed the week-long Patriotism Ideological Development Course organized by the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps.

The training featured civic education sessions, mentorship, and lectures by senior UPDF officers and other facilitators.

Ms. Seku conveyed greetings from President Yoweri Museveni, whom she described as the “Chief Patriot,” and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, who serves as the Deputy Patron of the patriotism program.

She noted that the patriotism course is officially recognized under Uganda’s education curriculum and is examinable in schools.

“This program is compulsory and a government program that is examinable. If you deny it in your schools, you deny Ugandan children important information and exposure beyond the classroom,” she said.

According to Ms. Seku, the training seeks to instill values such as hard work, discipline, ethical conduct, mutual respect, patriotism, financial literacy, health awareness, moral integrity, and knowledge of Uganda’s political history and economy.

“You will achieve many things when you respect your teachers, your parents, and the community,” she said.

The Commissioner also cautioned students against engaging in destructive strikes and acts of violence in schools, saying patriotism-trained students should instead become champions of discipline and peaceful engagement.

“When schools strike and destroy property, who repairs the damage afterward?” she asked. “Because of patriotism programs in schools and universities, including Makerere University, we no longer hear frequent strikes.”

She further urged young people to remain God-fearing and focused on academic excellence and thanked the leadership and staff of King’s College Budo for supporting the initiative and allowing students to participate in the training.

The headteacher of King’s College Budo, Mr. Godfrey Kasamba, thanked President Museveni and the government of Uganda for facilitating what he described as a transformative program.

“We deeply appreciate your commitment to shaping the moral, civic, and national consciousness of our young people,” Mr. Kasamba said.

He explained that the school, founded in 1906, remains committed to nurturing responsible citizens and leaders beyond academic excellence.

“Real patriotism is demonstrated through discipline, integrity, hard work, responsibility, respect for others, and commitment to national development,” he said.

Mr. Kasamba noted that the training had provided students with practical lessons in leadership, teamwork, time management, sacrifice, and national identity.

“The country needs young people who rise above selfishness, division, corruption, violence, and hopelessness, and instead embrace unity, service, resilience, and excellence,” he added.

He urged students to continue practicing the values acquired during the training even after returning to their classrooms, homes, and communities.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the head prefect of King’s College Buddo, Mwesigwa Amos, expressed gratitude to the National Secretariat for the Patriotism Corps and President Museveni for initiating the patriotism program.

“It is nurturing us into people of integrity, unity, discipline, acceptance, and love, thus protecting the gains of our country, Uganda,” Mwesigwa said.

He said the week-long training had helped students better understand patriotism, national identity, leadership, discipline, teamwork, and the importance of serving the country selflessly.

“We have learned that patriotism is not merely about rights, but about actions that promote peace, integrity, responsibility, and national development,” he said.

Mwesigwa added that the students had pledged to become ambassadors of patriotism in their school and communities by promoting hard work, unity, academic excellence, and good conduct.

The ceremony was also attended by the Assistant Resident District Commissioner (ARDC) of Wakiso, Yosam Kikulwe, who emphasized the role of patriotism training in shaping Uganda’s future.

Other officials present included Maj. Gen. Sabiiti Muzeyi and the UPDF representative in Parliament, Col. Night Ikiriza.