COLIN ASIIMWE: Affordability Is More Than Price: A Framework for Consumer Relevance

Affordability is often reduced to price. That is a narrow and outdated view.

In reality, affordability is a multi-dimensional system shaped by when people pay, where they access services, how pricing fits into their lives, and how long that value can be sustained. Brands that understand this move beyond discounting and build deeper, lasting relevance.

When pricing matters

Affordability begins with timing. In Uganda, income is rarely predictable or evenly distributed. Consumers earn and spend in cycles, which means rigid monthly commitments can feel inaccessible even when the total cost is reasonable.

Flexible timing models make a critical difference. Weekly subscriptions, pay-as-you-go options, or staggered payment structures allow customers to align spending with cash flow. This transforms affordability from a fixed price point into something more practical: a product that fits the rhythm of everyday life.

If pricing does not match when people can pay, it will not feel affordable, regardless of how low it is.

Where pricing matters

Affordability is also determined by access. It is not just about how much something costs, but how easily a customer can pay for and use it.

In Uganda, mobile money has fundamentally changed this equation. By embedding payments into platforms that people already trust and use daily, brands remove friction and expand reach across income segments. Affordability, in this context, becomes a distribution advantage.

Products feel more accessible and therefore more affordable when they meet customers where they already are. Brands that fail to integrate into these ecosystems often remain out of reach, even if their pricing is competitive.

How affordability works

Affordability is ultimately experienced through interaction. Flexibility plays a central role: the ability to upgrade or downgrade, control usage, or pause and resume services gives customers a sense of control. These are not just operational features; they are signals of empathy. They show that a brand understands the realities customers face.

Equally important is perceived value. Consumers are not looking for the cheapest option; they are looking for the option that makes the most sense. Strong brands position themselves as attainable without appearing compromised.

The experience around a product also defines its affordability. Transparent pricing, simple onboarding, and consistent service reinforce value. By contrast, hidden fees, complexity, or unreliability quickly erode it.

How long affordability matters

Affordability must be sustained over time. Short-term price cuts can drive uptake, but they rarely build lasting relationships. In fact, constant discounting weakens brand positioning and trains customers to delay purchases in anticipation of promotions.

True affordability is designed into the product and its delivery. It ensures that customers can continue to engage without strain, while the brand maintains its value and viability.

The goal is not just to attract customers through affordability, but to retain them through consistent, dependable value.

Beyond price cuts

Price reductions alone are not a strategy. Affordability is a system one that must align timing, access, experience and sustainability.

Brands that get this right do more than lower barriers to entry. They expand participation, build loyalty, and remain relevant in a dynamic market.

Affordability, then, is not about being the cheapest option. It is about being the most practical and meaningful choice in the lives of consumers.

The writer is the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda.