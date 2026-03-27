Stanbic Sparks Innovation Revolution at Bunyoro University with UGX 50 Million Boost

HOIMA: Stanbic Bank Uganda is the first private sector entity to support the operationalization of the newly established Bunyoro University, by providing funding for setting up an ICT innovation hub at the campus situated in Albertine region.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony in Hoima City on March 26, 2026, Stanbic Bank Chief Executive, Mumba Kalifungwa, emphasized the bank’s commitment to education as a driver of national development aligned to their positive impact agenda built on five pillars.

Others are financial inclusion, job creation, infrastructure development, climate resilience, and corporate philanthropy.

“Education is a core pillar in everything we do, accounting for about 70 percent of our annual CSI budget. We believe it is a critical engine for Uganda’s continued development and long-term economic sustainability,” Kalifungwa said.

The bank donated UGX 50 million towards the establishment of the ICT Maker Space, an innovation hub that will serve as a centre for creativity, hands-on learning, and entrepreneurship.

The facility is expected to benefit both students and the wider Bunyoro community by fostering collaboration and practical problem-solving.

Kalifungwa said the project aligns with the bank’s purpose, ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth’, with a strong focus on empowering farmers, women, and young people through education, digital skills, and innovation.

The university, set to become fully operational next year, will launch with 18 academic programmes and has already been accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The programmes are designed to equip students with practical, industry-relevant skills aimed at boosting production, productivity, and technological advancement in the oil-rich region.

Kalifungwa said, “Bunyoro University represents a bold and transformative vision. Its model, where 50 percent of learning will be practical and community-based, ensures graduates are equipped not just with knowledge, but with the ability to solve real-world challenges. We are not just helping to build a university; we are shaping a future of opportunity, innovation, and shared prosperity.”

The bank has earmarked up to UGX 1 trillion by 2028 to support local SMEs through its incubator programmes, enhance financial inclusion through digitisation, and invest in education, health, and climate initiatives.

Prof. Samuel Kyamanywa, chairperson of the university task force, welcomed the support, describing it as a timely boost to preparations ahead of the institution’s first intake, expected in October 2027.

He said the hub will be designed to produce innovative and creative graduates with appropriate skills and values for socio-economic transformation.

“The Maker Space will be a hub for nurturing innovation and creativity, helping us deliver on our mission of building adequate and relevant human capital for this region,” Prof. Kyamanywa said.

Godwin Angalia, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Kikuube District, said although the university is a government entity, it requires substantial support from stakeholders, including the private sector, to realize its full potential.

“The government may not be in a position to provide everything needed for the university. That is why partnerships like this are essential. Stanbic Bank has not waited for students to enter lecture rooms; they are ensuring that when students arrive, they find everything in place. We are grateful for their generosity,” Angalia said.

He said the establishment of Bunyoro University is a strategic move to harness the region’s oil and natural resource potential by developing a skilled workforce capable of supporting industrial growth and technological advancement.

Stanbic Bank has a long track record for private sector participation in national development initiatives. This latest one complements the Stanbic National Schools Championship, which over the past 10 years has continued to identify, nurture, and support young talent in secondary schools across the country.

The programme focuses on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and innovation skills, helping students transition from the classroom into the real economy with confidence.

To date, the championship has reached over 600,000 students, supported more than 500 schools nationwide, and led to the creation of over 200 registered and operational student-led businesses.