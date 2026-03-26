Uganda’s lifeline tariff sparks inclusive growth

Uganda’s push for inclusive development has received a major boost with the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) maintaining the lifeline tariff at UGX 250 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), a move aimed at protecting the country’s most vulnerable electricity consumers.

The lifeline tariff—also known as the social tariff—applies to the first 15 units (kWh) consumed monthly by qualifying domestic users. It remains a key pillar in government’s broader strategy to eliminate energy poverty and ensure that the gains from increased power generation, including the integration of the 600MW Karuma Hydropower Plant, reach households at the grassroots.

Bridging the Electricity Access Gap

Supported by the World Bank-funded Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP), the programme is steadily transforming lives across Uganda.

For years, many households were locked out of electricity due to high connection fees and unaffordable tariffs. Today, with free connections for eligible users and the subsidised UGX 250 rate, that barrier is steadily being dismantled.

“We have families who used to spend more on kerosene and candles in a week than they now spend on electricity for a whole month,” says Betty Nabaasa, a community leader in Kyegegwa District.

“Affordable power means children can study safely at night without inhaling toxic fumes, and women feel more secure in well-lit homes,” she adds.

Confronting Energy Poverty

Despite steady grid expansion, affordability remains the biggest challenge to last-mile connectivity. As of January 2026, ERA’s tariff structure is deliberately designed to cushion low-income households during Uganda’s transition to a modern, industrial economy.

With the standard domestic tariff for consumption beyond the lifeline block standing at UGX 756.2 per unit, the UGX 250 rate represents a significant 69% subsidy—making basic electricity use attainable for even the poorest households.

This aligns with Uganda’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), which calls for universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

Lighting Up Livelihoods

The impact of the lifeline tariff extends beyond homes into local economies, especially in rural and peri-urban areas.

Affordable electricity is already transforming livelihoods:

Education: Students can now study beyond daylight hours, improving academic performance.

Students can now study beyond daylight hours, improving academic performance. Health: Reduced reliance on kerosene lamps is lowering indoor air pollution and respiratory illnesses.

Reduced reliance on kerosene lamps is lowering indoor air pollution and respiratory illnesses. Small Businesses: Low-cost electricity is enabling micro-enterprises to operate more efficiently.

“For example, a tailor can use the first 15 units to run lighting and basic appliances, making their workspace more productive and attractive to customers,” Nabaasa explains.

Advancing Energy Equity

By balancing affordability with sector sustainability, the government is laying the foundation for a more equitable energy landscape.

The lifeline tariff is not merely a subsidy—it is a strategic investment in human capital and socio-economic transformation.

Uganda cannot achieve middle-income status while leaving vulnerable communities in the dark. Ensuring equitable access to electricity is central to that ambition.

A Lifeline for the Future

As Uganda progresses through 2026, the lifeline tariff stands out as a practical demonstration of pro-people policy in action.

It is more than just a pricing mechanism—it is a tool for empowerment, a pathway out of poverty, and a clear signal that access to electricity is not a privilege, but a right for all Ugandans.

The author serves at the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA).