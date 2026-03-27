Thousands Turn Up As Ruparelia Foundation Eye Camp Kicks Off At Bukedea Stadium

Ruparelia Foundation Eye Camp Kicks Off in Bukedea, Targets 5,000 Beneficiaries

BUKEDEA, UGANDA — The Ruparelia Foundation has officially launched a three-day free eye care camp in Bukedea District, in a major medical outreach expected to benefit at least 5,000 people across Eastern Uganda.

The initiative, dubbed the RR Eye Camp Bukedea, commenced on Friday at Bukedea Teaching Hospital and will run until Sunday, March 29, bringing much-needed specialised eye care services closer to underserved communities.

Organised in partnership with leading medical institutions, including Mulago National Referral Hospital and C-Care, the camp is offering a range of free services such as eye screenings, cataract surgeries, and distribution of corrective glasses to both adults and children.

The outreach is part of a broader effort to tackle the growing burden of preventable blindness in Uganda, where many people continue to suffer from visual impairment due to conditions that are largely treatable.

According to organisers, hundreds of patients are expected to undergo life-changing surgical procedures during the camp, while thousands more will receive diagnosis and treatment that would otherwise be out of reach due to cost and limited access to specialised care.

The programme is being held in memory of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, whose legacy of philanthropy and community service continues to inspire the Foundation’s interventions across the country.

The camp has also attracted support from government leaders, with Anita Annet Among previously pledging financial support towards the initiative, underscoring its importance in improving public health outcomes in the Teso sub-region.

Medical experts involved in the exercise note that conditions such as cataracts and refractive errors remain among the leading causes of avoidable blindness in Uganda, particularly in rural areas where treatment services are scarce and often unaffordable.

For many beneficiaries, the Bukedea eye camp represents more than just medical treatment — it is a chance to regain sight, restore dignity, and improve livelihoods.

The Ruparelia Foundation says it remains committed to expanding similar outreach programmes across the country as part of its mission to transform lives through accessible healthcare and community-focused interventions.