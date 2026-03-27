Moroto Assistant RDC Aol Mark Cautions Civil Servants on Time Management at Integrity Forum

The Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Moroto, Aol Mark Musoke, has cautioned heads of departments in Moroto to observe time whenever District Integrity Promotion Forums (DIPFs) are conducted. He made this appeal on March 25, 2026 during a DIPF organized by the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC).

During the forum, Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC, presented several concerns identified through community monitoring. These included pupils at Lia Primary School sleeping in a classroom that has been converted into a dormitory, a dilapidated pit latrine at Kakolilye Primary School, and the poor state of some roads. In the health sector, she highlighted that some of the staff houses are in a dilapidated condition, making it difficult for health workers to operate effectively, including PDM which had a number of issues.

In response to the issues raised, the Deputy Town Clerk of Moroto Municipality, Longolio John, assured KACC that all concerns would be addressed and none would be left unattended. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Longes Donato, advised KACC monitors to participate in budget meetings in order to understand sectoral allocations and better guide their monitoring activities. He further noted that some challenges fall beyond the district’s mandate and require intervention from line ministries in Kampala.

The District Internal Security Officer (DISO), Syliver Kabaale, encouraged community monitors to continue their work without fear, emphasizing their role in improving service delivery in Moroto. Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of KACC, also raised concerns about time management among civil servants, particularly in relation to participation in anti-corruption activities.

He stressed that excessive delegation by heads of departments undermines progress in Karamoja and called upon the Chief Administrative Officer to enforce attendance and punctuality without unnecessary delegation.

KACC, in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) and Transparency International Uganda, is implementing the Civic Engagement for Accountability Project (CEAP) in the Karamoja sub-region with support from the Embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.