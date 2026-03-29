Commissioner Seku emphasizes patriotism and hard work among students 

The Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), Ms. Hellen Seku, has called on students to embrace patriotism, discipline, and hard work as key pillars for national development.

While passing out 2,784 students who underwent a patriotism development course at Kitebi Secondary School on Friday 27th, March, 2026, Ms. Seku also urged learners to support government programs regardless of their political affiliations. She emphasized that national progress depends on collective responsibility rather than political divisions.

She also challenged the school’s Patriotism Club to go beyond theory and actively innovate products that can benefit their communities.

Speaking on professionalism and academic excellence, Ms. Seku warned students against corruption and the temptation to seek shortcuts to success. She encouraged them to focus on their studies and make meaningful contributions to the country.

“Every citizen has a duty to serve the nation with integrity,” she said, adding that students must avoid wasting resources and their parents’ hard-earned money.

Seku criticized negative attitudes toward education, citing individuals who shun schooling as examples to avoid.

On national values, Seku highlighted the government’s role in ensuring security through the training of soldiers and provision of resources. She noted that patriotism involves loyalty to Uganda and a commitment to protect it.

“There is no other Uganda,” she said, stressing that success in the country is achieved through hard work and wisdom.

She further emphasized unity and peace, crediting the NRM government for stabilizing the country.

Students were also encouraged to prioritize national identity over tribal differences and to uphold the spirit of being each other’s keeper.

On cultural identity, Ms. Seku urged learners to take pride in their local languages, such as Lusoga, and not feel ashamed to speak them.

On the issue of economic transformation, Ms. Seku outlined four key sectors critical to job creation and wealth generation:- commercial agriculture, industrialization, services, and ICT.

She encouraged a shift from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture, as well as value addition through industrialization to reduce reliance on exporting raw materials.

Ms. Seku also described the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) as a “productive force” contributing to national development through initiatives such as Luwero Industries.

She concluded by emphasizing that peace and security remain the foundation for investment and sustainable development, urging students to play their role in building a united and prosperous Uganda.