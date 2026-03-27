News

Meet Sheba Ampaire Ronah, the new FUFA Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has appointed Sheba Ampaire Ronah as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer effective 1st April 2026, strengthening the federation’s top management structure as part of the ongoing institutional reforms.

Sheba assumes the role with a strong background in legal practice and football administration, bringing a blend of regulatory expertise and strategic leadership to the FUFA Secretariat. Her appointment reinforces FUFA’s commitment to professional governance and efficient service delivery across all areas of the game.

Sheba joined the institution in 2021 and served as Legal Officer, where she played a central role in strengthening judicial processes, ensuring compliance with statutory requirements and guiding the federation through the regulatory frameworks of global football bodies. Her work contributed significantly to enhancing integrity, consistency and accountability within FUFA’s operations.

In her new position, Sheba will support the Chief Executive Officer in overseeing key administrative and operational functions, including member relations and organisational development. Her leadership is expected to further drive FUFA’s vision of transforming Ugandan football into a professionally managed and commercially sustainable sector.

Sheba holds a Master of Business Administration, a Bachelor of Laws, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice. She has also attained specialised qualifications in football administration, including the FIFA Professional Club Management Certification and the FAMACO 3 programme.

Her experience, professionalism and forward-thinking approach will play a vital role in advancing the federation’s strategic objectives and elevating the overall standards of football management in the country.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
ByMulema Najib
Follow:
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
Previous Article IBRAHIM KASITA: ERA – The Mastermind Behind Your Light

Editor's Pick

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 751 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4368 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

IBRAHIM KASITA: ERA – The Mastermind Behind Your Light

Once upon a time, in a beautiful and naturally endowed…