Investor Confidence High As ESI Assures Dependable Power

BY IBRAHIM KASITA

KAMPALA – Uganda’s Electricity Supply Industry (ESI) has assured global investors of a reliable, stable, and growth-oriented power sector, positioning itself as a key driver of the country’s industrial transformation.

During a high-level engagement held at the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) One-Stop Centre, energy sector players and investors forged a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening confidence in Uganda’s electricity supply.

The meeting, convened by the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), brought together key institutions including the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

Together, they outlined a coordinated infrastructure roadmap designed to move Uganda beyond basic electricity access to ensuring consistent reliability for industrial users.

Energy as the Engine of Growth

Speaking at the meeting, Eng. Ziria Tibalwa Waako, Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), underscored the central role of energy in Uganda’s economic agenda.

“Energy is the heartbeat of our industrialisation drive. Manufacturers consume 70% of our total electricity demand, making them our most valued partners. Your success is our success,” she said.

She reassured investors of ERA’s commitment to maintaining a predictable regulatory environment that safeguards investments while protecting consumers.

Shift to Quality and Reliability

Acknowledging past inefficiencies, Tibalwa emphasized that the sector is prioritising service quality and reliability.

“We recognise that service delivery has not always met expectations. However, we are taking deliberate steps to improve. Our approach is anchored on continuous improvement,” she noted.

She cited key milestones, including the operational stability of Namanve transmission substations and the successful integration of power from the Karuma Hydropower Plant into the national grid—moves aimed at meeting rising demand driven by initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Uganda’s Tenfold Growth Strategy.

Predictability Key for Investors

Mr. Peter Muramira, UIA Deputy Executive Director for Business Development Services, stressed that beyond affordability, investors prioritise stability and predictability.

“Investors are looking for certainty. Ensuring that ‘Made in Uganda’ products remain competitive starts with affordable and reliable electricity,” Muramira said.

He added that UIA stands ready to leverage its convening power to swiftly resolve any investment bottlenecks.

Growing Investor Confidence

Participants expressed satisfaction with the transparency demonstrated by sector leaders and the clarity of the government’s energy roadmap.

The meeting concluded on a high note, with renewed investor confidence in Uganda’s ability to provide dependable electricity to power industrial growth.

“The Ugandan energy sector has the will—and where there is will, there is a way. We are committed to powering your ambitions and Uganda’s future,” Tibalwa affirmed.