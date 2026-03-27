Police confirm arrest of tiktoker Ken Mukalakasa over homosexuality 

Kampala Metropolitan Police have confirmed the arrest of Nyanzi Kenneth Lukyamuzi, also known as Mukalakasa, a 27-year-old male adult and social media influencer (tiktoker), on allegations of engaging in acts against the order of nature (homosexuality).

This follows a video reportedly recorded in 2018, which allegedly shows him and others still at large engaging in such acts in Kajjansi.

According to SP Kawala Racheal, the KMP Spokesperson, on 24th March 2026, the suspect was successfully arrested in Kampala and is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

“The case file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for perusal and legal guidance,” Kawala said in a statement issued today.

“The public is cautioned against engaging in unlawful acts and is encouraged to report any individuals involved in such activities to the relevant authorities.”

She added that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the other suspects connected to the case.

“More updates will be provided in due course.”