Valuation of 17 properties recovered from corrupt public officials to take one month, says Chief Government Valuer 

The Chief Government Valuer, Mr. Gilbert Kermundu, yesterday revealed that valuation of 17 properties which the Inspector General of Government (IGG) recovered from corrupt public officials, will be completed within one month.

Mr. Kermundu made the revelation during the Inspector General of Government, Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala’s second site visit to another property in Bukoto formerly owned by Mr. Geoffrey Kazinda, a former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister.

His assurance on the timeliness of valuation adds a layer of confidence to the IGG relentless pursuit to reclaim public funds, and enhances the Institution’s commitment to trace and identify proceeds of corruption.

“I can assure you that we have a formidable team at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development who are highly skilled in valuation. We have a client charter that stipulates how much time we ought to take to complete an assignment and I can assure you that this activity shouldn’t take us more than one month,” he said.

Mr. Kazinda was convicted of the offence of illicit enrichment in 2020. He was found to be maintaining a standard of living beyond his means. He was also found to be having wealth worth over UGX4B which was not commensurate with his source of income.

As a result of the conviction, the court ordered Kazinda’s property to be taken over by the government.

The Bukoto property is one of the 17 properties which the IGG is currently valuing for purposes of disposal.