News

Valuation of 17 properties recovered from corrupt public officials to take one month, says Chief Government Valuer 

watchdog
watchdog

The Chief Government Valuer, Mr. Gilbert Kermundu, yesterday revealed that valuation of 17 properties which the Inspector General of Government (IGG) recovered from corrupt public officials, will be completed within one month.

Mr. Kermundu made the revelation during the Inspector General of Government, Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala’s second site visit to another property in Bukoto formerly owned by Mr. Geoffrey Kazinda, a former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister.

His assurance on the timeliness of valuation adds a layer of confidence to the IGG  relentless pursuit to reclaim public funds, and enhances the Institution’s commitment to trace and identify proceeds of corruption.

“I can assure you that we have a formidable team at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development who are highly skilled in valuation.  We have a client charter that stipulates how much time we ought to take to complete an assignment and I can assure you that this activity shouldn’t take us more than one month,” he said.

Mr. Kazinda was convicted of the offence of illicit enrichment in 2020. He was found to be maintaining a standard of living beyond his means. He was also found to be having wealth worth over UGX4B which was not commensurate with his source of income.

As a result of the conviction, the court ordered Kazinda’s property to be taken over by the government.

The Bukoto property is one of the 17 properties which the IGG is currently valuing for purposes of disposal.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article Uncertainty for Museveni as NRM Cadres Protest Haruna Kasolo’s Political Promotion
Next Article Sheena Ruparelia Leads Bukedea Eye Camp Drive, Targets 5,000 in Honor of Rajiv Ruparelia

Editor's Pick

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 751 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4367 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

ERA: The Mastermind Behind Your Light

Once upon a time, in a beautiful and naturally endowed…