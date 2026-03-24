KAGENYI LUKKA: The Paradigm Shift: How New Public Management Reforms Have Revolutionized Public Service Delivery in Uganda

The traditional public administration model, characterized by bureaucratic tendencies and red tape, has long been criticized for hindering efficiency and effectiveness in public service delivery. In response, the New Public Management (NPM) reforms emerged, emphasizing market-oriented approaches, decentralization, and customer-centricity. This article examines how African countries, including Uganda, have adopted NPM doctrines, such as projectized management and contracts, to improve public service delivery. Focusing on Uganda’s experience, we demonstrate how these reforms have led to significant gains in efficiency and effectiveness

The traditional public administration model, rooted in Weberian bureaucracy, has been criticized for its rigidity, inefficiency, and lack of responsiveness to citizens’ needs (Hood, 1991). The model’s emphasis on hierarchy, rules, and procedures often leads to red tape, slowing down decision-making and service delivery. In contrast, the New Public Management (NPM) paradigm, introduced in the 1980s, seeks to address these shortcomings by incorporating private sector practices and market-oriented approaches (Osborne & Gaebler, 1992).

_Traditional Public Administration: A Legacy of Inefficiency_

The traditional public administration model, prevalent in many African countries, including Uganda, is characterized by:

– Hierarchical structures and centralized decision-making

– Emphasis on rules, procedures, and regulations

– Bureaucratic tendencies and red tape

– Lack of customer focus and responsiveness

These characteristics often lead to inefficiencies, delays, and poor service delivery. For instance, in Uganda, the traditional model resulted in:

– Lengthy procurement processes

– Inefficient resource allocation

– Limited citizen participation and engagement

– Poor accountability and transparency

_The Advent of New Public Management Reforms_

In response to these challenges, African countries, including Uganda, began adopting NPM reforms in the 1990s. The NPM paradigm emphasizes:

– Decentralization and devolution of power

– Market-oriented approaches and competition

– Customer-centricity and responsiveness

– Results-based management and accountability

– Projectized management and contracts

Uganda’s New Public Management reforms, initiated in the 1990s, aimed to improve public service delivery, enhance accountability, and promote economic growth. Key initiatives included:

– Decentralization and local government reforms

– Public-private partnerships (PPPs)

– Results-based management and performance contracts

– Projectized management and contracting

_Adoption of NPM Doctrines in Uganda_

Uganda’s NPM reforms have led to significant improvements in public service delivery. For example:

– The introduction of results-based management has improved accountability and performance in sectors like health and education (World Bank, 2018).

– Public-private partnerships have enhanced infrastructure development, such as roads and energy (Uganda Ministry of Finance, 2020).

– Projectized management has improved project implementation and procurement efficiency (Uganda Procurement Authority, 2020).

_Projectized Management and Contracts_

Projectized management involves managing projects as temporary, goal-oriented endeavors with clear objectives, timelines, and budgets. In Uganda, this approach has:

– Enhanced project planning and execution

– Improved procurement efficiency

– Increased accountability and transparency

Contracts, a key component of NPM, have:

– Introduced competition and market discipline

– Improved service quality and responsiveness, and performance monitoring

_Impact of New Public Management Reforms on Public Service Delivery in Uganda_

Uganda’s NPM reforms have led to significant improvements in public service delivery, including:

– Improved access to healthcare and education services (Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 2020)

– Enhanced infrastructure development, such as roads and energy (Uganda Ministry of Finance, 2020)

– Increased citizen participation and engagement (World Bank, 2018)

– Improved accountability and transparency (Uganda Anti-Corruption Commission, 2020)

The adoption of NPM reforms, including projectized management and contracts, has transformed public service delivery in Uganda. By embracing market-oriented approaches, decentralization, and customer-centricity, Uganda has improved efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness to citizens’ needs. As African countries continue to navigate development challenges, the NPM paradigm offers valuable lessons for enhancing public service delivery and promoting economic growth.

Much as these reforms have impacted positively on public service delivery in Uganda through efficiency and effectiveness, the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Public Service and that of Finance should adopt the following recommendations to improve service delivery and curtail bureaucratic tendencies often characterized at the centre:

– Strengthen institutional capacity for New Public Management implementation

– Enhance citizen participation and engagement

– Foster public-private partnerships for sustainable development

– Continuously monitor and evaluate New Public Management reforms for improvement.

Additionally, Uganda’s NPM reforms were further reinforced by the Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs) introduced by the World Bank in 1988, which aimed to promote economic liberalization and reduce the role of the state in the economy. Key components of the SAPs included:

– Demobilisation: The reduction of the size of the military and paramilitary forces to reduce government expenditure and redirect resources to social sectors.

– Retrenchment: The downsizing of the public service to reduce the wage bill and improve efficiency.

– Privatisation: The transfer of state-owned enterprises to private ownership to improve efficiency and increase competition.

– Liberalization: The removal of government controls and regulations to promote market-oriented approaches and increase competition.

These reforms have contributed to Uganda’s economic growth and improved public service delivery.

The writer is the Deputy RCC Kampala City- Kawempe Division, studied Public Administration and Management, a strategic management specialist, and a member of Rotary club of Kasangati.