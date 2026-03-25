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Napak CAO Robert Owili Recognizes Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition’s Role in Promoting Accountability

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Napak CAO responding to issues

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Napak District, Abia Robert Owili, commended the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) for its role in supporting government efforts to promote accountability.

Mr. Owili made the remarks during a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF) held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Farmers Hall in Napak District. The forum was organized by KACC.

During the session, Lowakori Amina, KACC’s Integrity Officer, highlighted several pressing issues, including shortages of drugs in health facilities, the absence of general wards at Kangole Mission Health Centre III, Lorengchwora Health Centre III, and Lokopo Health Centre, limited furniture in some primary schools, and the lack of accessible latrines for pupils with disabilities at Lorengchwora Primary School. In the forum, the Deputy CAO Lochap Alfred Lowoto called upon the district technical team to respond to the issues presented.

The forum was attended by heads of departments and security officials. In response, Mr. Odong Alfred, the District Internal Security Officer (DISO), urged technical officials to address the health sector challenges raised. Dr. Charles Nuwagaba, the District Health Officer, committed to following up on the issues outlined in the KACC report.

DIPF members

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Odongo, thanked the government officials for their participation, noting that the forum provides a valuable platform to share concerns and enhance service delivery to the community. Dr. Ayub Mukisa the executive Director of KACC also expressed gratitude to the offices of the RDC and CAO for their collaboration and partnership.

KACC, in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) and Transparency International Uganda, is implementing the Civic Engagement for Accountability Project (CEAP) in the Karamoja sub-region, with funding from the Embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.


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