TRAGIC LOSS: Actress Esteri Tebandeke Dies After Kidney Transplant Despite Husband’s Sacrifice

TRAGIC LOSS: Ugandan Actress Esteri Tebandeke Dies After Kidney Transplant Despite Husband’s Sacrifice and Presidential Support

KAMPALA – The Ugandan film industry is mourning the untimely death of actress Esteri Tebandeke, best known for her role in the acclaimed Disney film Queen of Katwe.

Esteri passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, following a prolonged battle with kidney failure. The news was confirmed by veteran journalist and Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Alan Kasujja, who shared an emotional tribute early Wednesday.

Kasujja recalled meeting Esteri and her husband, Samuel Tebandeke, in 2022 during his travels promoting the BBC podcast Africa Daily. At the time, Esteri was undergoing treatment at Mulago Hospital.

“What unfolded was a powerful story of love and resilience,” Kasujja noted, revealing that Samuel had volunteered to donate a kidney to save his wife.

Deeply moved by the couple’s determination, Kasujja said he later brought their plight to the attention of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“Without hesitation, the President directed his office to ensure Esteri received the financial support she needed,” Kasujja revealed, adding that the funds facilitated the couple’s travel to India for the transplant procedure.

Initially, the operation was reported to have been successful. Kasujja maintained contact with the family, following Esteri’s recovery journey—until Tuesday, when Samuel broke the devastating news of her passing.

“I am gutted. Esteri was young, beautiful, and immensely talented. I wish she had lived much longer,” Kasujja wrote, extending prayers to the bereaved family.

The couple’s story has since resonated widely, with kidney specialist Robert Kalyesubula highlighting the rarity of such a sacrifice.

“In my 16 years of practice, it is rare to find men donating kidneys to their wives. Mr Tebandeke is truly exceptional,” he noted.

Esteri’s passing underscores the harsh realities faced by many Ugandan patients battling organ failure, even with access to advanced treatment and high-level intervention.

Watchdog Uganda extends its deepest condolences to Samuel Tebandeke, the bereaved family, and the entire Ugandan arts fraternity. May her soul rest in eternal peace.