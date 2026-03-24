State House Comptroller Barekye opens patriotism development course at Kitebi SS

The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye yesterday officially launched the Patriotism Development course at Kitebi Secondary School.

Ms. Barekye who also delivered a lecture of opportunity to the students, was warmly received by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of training at the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) , Captain Richard Owaruhanga, Course Coordinator, Mr. Job Titus Seku, and Mr. Muhammed Kamulegeya, the Head teacher of Kitebi SS and Patriotism Coordinator for Rubaga Division.

In her address, Ms. Barekye thanked all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the event.

She gave a brief background on why President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni initiated the patriotism program, now under the stewardship of Commissioner Hellen Seku, whom she described as a hardworking leader.

Ms. Barekye urged students to prioritize their studies so that Uganda can have competent future leaders and professionals.

She emphasized that a true patriot does not repeat classes and encouraged them to aim high.

“You can be anything you desire to be when you focus on your studies,” she said.

Ms. Barekye further cautioned students against engaging in immoral behaviors, such as homosexuality, and advised them to avoid groups that promote such vices.

“Choose friends who are disciplined, hard working, and have good character,” she said.

The State House Comptroller advised students to avoid divisive political groups and refrain from insulting others over politics.

She reminded students that patriotism also involves self-care, maintaining good hygiene and presenting themselves well.

Ms. Barekye expressed pride in the potential of the girl child, citing national leaders such as the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and Speaker of Parliament,Rt. Hon. Anita Among.

She also thanked President Museveni and the First Lady, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, for the Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE and USE) initiatives, noting that many learners, including herself, have benefited from these programs.

On the other hand, Ms. Barekye informed students about the Presidential Skilling Hubs project, which supports learners who may not proceed to higher levels of education due to grades or financial challenges.

“The hubs offer free training in carpentry, hairdressing, fashion, engineering, and more, and even provide start‑up capital upon completion,” she noted.

She emphasized that the skilling certificate offered under the hubs program is equivalent to a senior four certificate and can be used for further studies in tertiary institutions.

On his part, Mr. Kamulegeya thanked the Commissioner for NSPC, Ms. Seku for extending the patriotism program to Kitebi SS, noting that over 3,000 students would participate in the training. He highlighted the school’s large enrollment, including over 1,000 Senior One students and 460 Senior Five students.

Captain Owaruhanga expressed gratitude to the Chief Patron of Patriotism, President Museveni, for his visionary leadership.

He thanked Ms. Barekye for accepting to preside over the function and for supporting the program. He further appreciated Commissioner Seku for her commitment to strengthening patriotism among the youth, as well as the team from NSPC and the instructors on the ground.

He also briefed the Comptroller on the topics to be covered during the course.