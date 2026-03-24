Government intensifies crackdown on PDM extortion as arrests and prosecutions progress in Kasese, Kiryandongo and Entebbe 

Following complaints received from wananchi during the recently concluded NRM Presidential campaign engagements in Kasese, Kiryandongo, and Entebbe, investigations are currently being carried out by SSP Byaruhanga Mworozi, Special Presidential Assistant – Police Affairs, in coordination with the Territorial Police, to address allegations of extortion and abuse of the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme.

While in Kasese District on 4th December 2025 during the Presidential campaign tour, three wananchi, including a female Councillor, Ms. Masika Joy of Kamayiba Ward, Central Division, came forward from the crowd and reported to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni cases of abuse of the PDM programme within Kasese Municipality.

Follow-up investigations established that nine enterprise groups had been defrauded. As a result, two accused persons, Biira Teopista and Biira Christine, were arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretence under Kasese CRB 872/2025.

They first appeared before the Grade 1 Magistrate’s Court on 6th January 2026 and were remanded until 10th February 2026. They are currently released on Court bail.

In a related matter under Kasese CRB 878/2025, accused persons Wameyo Paul and Mugisha John also appeared before the Grade 1 Magistrate’s Court on 6th January 2026. Investigations into additional related case files are ongoing.

Similarly, on 10th December 2025 in Kiryandongo District, concerns were raised by wananchi regarding mismanagement and extortion linked to the PDM programme. In a follow-up engagement held on 12th December 2025 between SSP Byaruhanga, the Territorial Police, and complainants from Panyadoli Sub-county, it was established that 14 cases were already under active investigation and prosecution. Of these, two cases have since been concluded, leading to the conviction of six accused persons, namely Akello Esther, Abalo Margaret, Bugumirwa Patrick, Aluku Joel, Amusolo Eunice, and Mukwana Jacob. Hearing of the remaining cases is progressing before the courts of law.

In Entebbe, on 5th January 2026 during the Presidential campaign programme, one Nakasoma Tereza, also known as Nabakyala of Namulanda, reported that 14 beneficiaries in her enterprise group had been extorted during registration by the Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of Namulanda PDM SACCO. Investigations were immediately undertaken, leading to the arrest of Kalega Joseph and Kibowa Henry on 7th January 2026. They were subsequently charged with 15 counts of obtaining money by false pretence under Kajjansi CRB 22/2026. The accused persons appeared before the Kajjansi Grade 1 Magistrate’s Court on 11th February 2026 and were remanded. The matter is scheduled to return to court for further hearing on 20th April 2026.

As part of the ongoing government efforts to safeguard the integrity of the Parish Development Model, arrests and court proceedings arising from these investigations are being publicized to expose individuals who exploit wananchi, encourage whistleblowers to come forward with credible information, and deter those who may intend to misuse funds meant for the transformation of households.

The government reiterates that access to PDM support is free of charge, and no official at any level is authorized to solicit money from citizens in exchange for registration or participation in the programme.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting such cases to the relevant authorities.

The concerned investigative, prosecutorial, and judicial authorities are urged to expeditiously handle these cases so that the ends of justice can be met, confidence among wananchi is strengthened, and the Parish Development Model continues to serve its intended purpose of transforming households from subsistence to participation in the money economy.