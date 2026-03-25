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Napak RDC Odongo Milton Pledges to Continue Anti-Corruption Efforts and Promote Integrity

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RDC-Odongo Milton chairperson DIPF

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Napak District, Milton Odongo, has reaffirmed his commitment to intensifying the fight against corruption and improving service delivery in the district.

Odongo, who also serves as Chairperson of the Napak District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF), made the remarks during a DIPF meeting organized by the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Farmers Hall in Napak District.

During the meeting, KACC’s Integrity Officer Amina Lowakori presented a range of concerns affecting service delivery in the district. These included dilapidated classroom structures with visible cracks at Lorengchwora Primary School, compromising learners’ safety and comfort.

The report also highlighted a shortage of furniture for Primary One and Two pupils at both Lorengchwora and Lokopo Primary Schools, as well as inadequate staff accommodation at Lorengchwora Health Centre III and persistent drug shortages across health facilities.

Members of the DIPF

Dr. Charles Nuwagaba, the District Health Officer, responded to the health issues, stating that renovations of staff quarters will be done in Lorengchwora and the budget for drugs has been increased for the next financial year.

Napak Chief Administrative Officer, Robert Abia Owili, commended KACC for its role in promoting accountability and supporting government oversight efforts. He noted that his office conducts weekly monitoring of government-funded projects and reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining these efforts to improve service delivery in the district.

Sophia Lomongin, Head of Community Monitors at KACC, stated that the organization will closely follow up on the commitments made by government officials during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of KACC, expressed appreciation to both the RDC and the CAO for their responsiveness and willingness to address community concerns raised through the forum.

KACC, in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) and Transparency International Uganda, is currently implementing the Civic Engagement for Accountability Project (CEAP) in the Karamoja sub-region funded by the Embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.


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