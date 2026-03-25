Ten years of Magical and unparalleled medical precision

Background

Many years ago, a one Veronika Cejpkova driven by compassion and passion for humanitarianism birthed a dream which was to improve and advance the livelihoods of the less privileged and more particularly to create an impact on healthcare for the millions of people who couldn’t access standard,excellent and emergency healthcare at the time. This seemed quite impossible but with determination, resilience and belief this could see her dream turn into reality and most excitingly actualized in the pearl of Africa.

On the 19th of March 2016, very excited, she took a bold step which was one of the boldest moves she had ever taken by the time and that was to single handedly lead and open the first children’s hospital that was not government owned not only in Jinja city but the Eastern region of Uganda at large. This hospital was birthed with a vision of “Changing health care through love and happiness in Uganda and around the world “This was the first of a kind in the country basing on its idea, mission , vision and style of approach to medical care and it was located in the heart of Jinja city at Ninzam road

This was first of a kind because people would receive standard healthcare solutions at very little or completely no pay at all . With very many overwhelming challenges that came with offering free services and operating in a foreign society , the dream bearer and brain behind this establishment that saw and touched tens of thousands of lives in the hospital’s first year considered quitting but the fire in her couldn’t stop burning. This was fueled further and further and in just a period of two years, the premises of the facility were nolonger enough to support the big numbers of people that were being served and the impact of the hospital was expanding and this time was nolonger in only the Eastern region but the country at large. This forced the hospital to shift from its original premises to newer and larger premises still in Jinja city but this time on plot 32 along Madhvani road.

Growth and Expansion

This also came with larger demands and a hospital that was only working on children had to expand to maternity hence the birth of the name “Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital and Maternity “. This did not come as just a name but it came as a landmark setter in the fields of peadiatrics , maternity and fertility. The hospital over the years grew solving lots of complicated situations concerning children and maternal health at a very small cost, performing sophisticated medical procedures amongst children and women

The hospital became very instrumental in tackling malnutrition amongst various children, dealing with and eliminating sickle cell amongst thousands of children in the country through various programs in its specialized sickle cell clinic plus saving lives through other specialized clinics like the infectious diseases clinic(TB, HIV) and other specialized services

Their dedication to standard and professional medical precision led to the evolution into a modern facility that not only serves the underprivileged but also the corporate class through many medical insurance and direct billing plans forexample (ICEA, APA, CIC,Britam,Jubilee,Minet,Prudential Allianz, GA, BOU, KIBO) to mention but a few. This further triggered the expansion and birth of the hospital’s first branch in the capital city Kampala (Kyanja, Kumbuzi road, opposite Premier Bet)

They are not stopping here but further driving their mission into other areas and parts of the country

Tenth year anniversary

(Rebranding to Whisper hospital in a magical rebirth)

On excatly the 19th March 2026, the hospital celebrated the end of its first decade and commencement of the second,this was so memorable . On this date, the hospital held a match led by Mbiiko Brass band around Jinja city and this was joined by some of their partners ,service providers , former patients, staff members and several other people from the general public

Speeches were said by some of the partners and other stakeholders but were concluded by the COO and the CEO who in detail talked about the hospital’s history and shared its short term and long term plans

This date also marked the launch of the following;

Opening of a modernized and fully advanced VIP lounge

Launch of a state of the art intensive care unit

Opening of new specialities like neurosurgery, plastic surgery, physician department being an addition to the formerly opened like ENT general surgery, orthopedic surgery to mention but a few

The COO Dr. Emem Offong emphasized their plan of expanding further and incorporation of new modernized services like laparoscopy, endoscopy, colonoscopy as the hospital moves forward in the new decade

The hospital has further rebranded, implementing a new look , elevating customer care and improving customer experience at both branches thus being made ready to serve their clients in the new decade with quality and compassionate healthcare