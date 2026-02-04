NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Post-Election Anxiety: Finding Calm After the Storm

Uganda’s general election has concluded, and for many, the outcome was not what they had hoped for. Some people feel as though their aspirations have been dashed, while others are anxious about what the future holds for themselves and their loved ones. Since the inception of this country, the drafting and signing of the Constitution, and the implementation of a multi-party system, we have been governed by diverse political ideologies. This is why elections are conducted, and why ‘your voice, your vote’ truly makes a difference.

Despite the knowledge that change is inevitable every five years, a significant portion of the population is feeling emotionally wounded. Moreover radio, television, social media, and other online platforms contribute to these emotions, perpetuating cycles of negativity, while the winning side celebrates and praises their victory.

Election Stress

According to Musiime, a psychiatrist, election stress disorder is an experience of overwhelming anxiety that can manifest in a number of ways. This polarization can lead to conflicts and societal tension, making conversations with individuals who hold differing views challenging. Additionally, concerns about disinformation, uncertainty regarding reliable sources for fact-checking, familial expectations, and peer pressure to conform can result in conflict and feelings of disapproval. As such, politics have sparked conflict among family and friends. Similarly, ongoing stress and anxiety can escalate as worries about the election results increase, leaving individuals feeling unhappy, isolated, and despondent.

Behaviors such as staying in bed all day, avoiding leaving the house, ignoring phone calls, or refusing to answer the door will not change the results. For some, the defeat of their preferred candidate in an election can be as distressing as losing a close partner or lifelong friend. Similarly, social, cultural, religious, racial, and gender differences can be emotionally painful during a political campaign, and even more so after a political loss. Managing anxiety, anger, frustration, helplessness, difficulty concentrating, and intrusive negative thoughts is a challenge people must face as they come to terms with the election outcome whether positive or negative.

“A large number of people are struggling to process the election results. And since many individuals spend a significant portion of their lives at work, markets, shops, streets, gardens, and homes, they will carry those emotions with them. Now that the race is over, employers, spouses, relatives, friends and neighbors may be dealing with a substantial number of demoralized people.” – Sarah

Conclusion

Election stress or political anxiety can be traumatic. If left unattended, it may lead to mental health issues. With a section of the population asserting that the recent general election was the most stressful event of the year, the trauma is real – and can be dealt with through self-care, exercise and spending time with family and friends.

Nestor Basemera, PhD

The writer is a researcher