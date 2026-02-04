Op-EdPolitics

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Post-Election Anxiety: Finding Calm After the Storm

watchdog
watchdog
Dr. Nestor Basemera

Uganda’s general election has concluded, and for many, the outcome was not what they had hoped for. Some people feel as though their aspirations have been dashed, while others are anxious about what the future holds for themselves and their loved ones. Since the inception of this country, the drafting and signing of the Constitution, and the implementation of a multi-party system, we have been governed by diverse political ideologies. This is why elections are conducted, and why ‘your voice, your vote’ truly makes a difference.

Despite the knowledge that change is inevitable every five years, a significant portion of the population is feeling emotionally wounded. Moreover radio, television, social media, and other online platforms contribute to these emotions, perpetuating cycles of negativity, while the winning side celebrates and praises their victory.

Election Stress

According to Musiime, a psychiatrist, election stress disorder is an experience of overwhelming anxiety that can manifest in a number of ways. This polarization can lead to conflicts and societal tension, making conversations with individuals who hold differing views challenging. Additionally, concerns about disinformation, uncertainty regarding reliable sources for fact-checking, familial expectations, and peer pressure to conform can result in conflict and feelings of disapproval. As such, politics have sparked conflict among family and friends. Similarly, ongoing stress and anxiety can escalate as worries about the election results increase, leaving individuals feeling unhappy, isolated, and despondent.

Behaviors such as staying in bed all day, avoiding leaving the house, ignoring phone calls, or refusing to answer the door will not change the results. For some, the defeat of their preferred candidate in an election can be as distressing as losing a close partner or lifelong friend. Similarly, social, cultural, religious, racial, and gender differences can be emotionally painful during a political campaign, and even more so after a political loss. Managing anxiety, anger, frustration, helplessness, difficulty concentrating, and intrusive negative thoughts is a challenge people must face as they come to terms with the election outcome whether positive or negative.

“A large number of people are struggling to process the election results. And since many individuals spend a significant portion of their lives at work, markets, shops, streets, gardens, and homes, they will carry those emotions with them. Now that the race is over, employers, spouses, relatives, friends and neighbors may be dealing with a substantial number of demoralized people.” – Sarah

Conclusion

Election stress or political anxiety can be traumatic. If left unattended, it may lead to mental health issues. With a section of the population asserting that the recent general election was the most stressful event of the year, the trauma is real – and can be dealt with through self-care, exercise and spending time with family and friends.

Nestor Basemera, PhD
The writer is a researcher


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article TotalEnergies and EACOP Fully Relocate to Sudhir’s prime property RR Pearl Tower One on Yusuf Lule Rd
Next Article The Brokering of Girma Wake: Andrew Mwenda’s Pivotal Role in Uganda Airlines’ Leadership Overhaul

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPolitics

The Brokering of Girma Wake: Andrew Mwenda’s Pivotal Role in Uganda Airlines’ Leadership Overhaul

In a dramatic turn for Uganda's national carrier, Andrew Mwenda, the outspoken…

By
Lawrence Kazooba
5 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Post-Election Anxiety: Finding Calm After the Storm

Uganda's general election has concluded, and for many, the outcome was not…

4 Min Read
NationalOp-EdPoliticsPolitics

Could Dr. Chris Baryomunsi Be the First Casualty in Museveni’s Post-2026 Cabinet?

KAMPALA, Uganda – As President Yoweri Museveni settles into his seventh term…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 682 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4327 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Post-Election Anxiety: Finding Calm After the Storm

Uganda's general election has concluded, and for many, the outcome…

Could Dr. Chris Baryomunsi Be the First Casualty in Museveni’s Post-2026 Cabinet?

KAMPALA, Uganda – As President Yoweri…

NWSC Masaka Engages Stakeholders on Bukakata–Masaka Water and Sanitation Project

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation…

One-on-One with Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo: The Charismatic Woman Poised to Transform Bukoto East Under NRM–Opposition Convergence

Masaka District —From the quiet village…

Understanding Hon. Nameere’s Election Saga: The Iron Lady Who Withstood the Opposition Storm to Emerge Masaka City Woman MP

Masaka City, Uganda — Hon Justine…