TotalEnergies and EACOP Fully Relocate to Sudhir’s prime property RR Pearl Tower One on Yusuf Lule Rd

Kampala – In a significant development for Uganda’s oil and gas sector, French energy giant TotalEnergies and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Company have fully relocated their Ugandan operations to RR Pearl Tower One, a premier commercial building owned by prominent businessman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.

The move, reported on February 4, 2026, consolidates TotalEnergies EP Uganda, TotalEnergies Marketing and Services Uganda, and the EACOP team under one roof at the modern 25-storey Grade A office tower located on Plot 1, Yusuf Lule Road, in the heart of Kampala’s city centre. This strategic consolidation ends years of fragmented operations, where the entities previously occupied separate locations—Course View Towers on Yusuf Lule Road for TotalEnergies EP Uganda and EACOP, and 8th Street in the Industrial Area for TotalEnergies Marketing and Services Uganda.

The relocation is designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve coordination across business units, accelerate decision-making, and foster stronger internal alignment. By bringing upstream exploration and production, downstream marketing, and the critical pipeline development efforts together, TotalEnergies aims to strengthen execution for its multi-billion-dollar investments in Uganda, including the Tilenga project and the ambitious EACOP initiative.

RR Pearl Tower One offers state-of-the-art facilities, including energy-efficient workspaces, flexible office layouts, shared meeting spaces, and sustainable infrastructure that align with TotalEnergies’ global standards. Its prime central location provides better accessibility for government agencies, suppliers, financiers, and project partners, further supporting collaboration in advancing Uganda’s energy ambitions.

The building, developed by Ruparelia Group’s Meera Investments Ltd., stands as a landmark in Kampala’s evolving commercial real estate landscape. Unveiled in 2025 as a tribute to Sudhir Ruparelia’s late son, Rajiv Ruparelia (with “RR” honoring his memory), it has already attracted major tenants. Notably, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) relocated key departments there in late 2025, and TotalEnergies had initiated a partial move earlier that year before completing the full transition.

This consolidation reflects a broader trend of high-profile organizations opting for modern, integrated workspaces in prime locations. Industry observers view the move as a vote of confidence in local development and Uganda’s growing energy sector, where the EACOP—a 1,443km heated crude oil pipeline from Hoima to Tanga, Tanzania—remains a flagship project poised to unlock regional economic potential despite ongoing international debates on environmental and social impacts.

TotalEnergies has branded the new hub “T-Hive,” symbolizing collaboration, innovation, and a unified “One TotalEnergies, One Country” vision. While no specific official statements were quoted in recent reports, the relocation underscores the company’s commitment to operational excellence amid Uganda’s push toward first oil production.

As Uganda progresses with its oil development agenda, such strategic realignments highlight the intersection of private sector efficiency and national economic goals.