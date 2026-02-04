Academic Tower: Kiira College Butiki Shines at Eurasian Schools Debating Championship, As the Boys Bring Home Glory

By Nelly Otto

Like they often say that, ‘competition is the fuel that drives excellence and that a healthy competition is a force that makes us stronger and a little competition can go a long way’, Kiira College Butiki (KCB’s) outstanding performance emerging as the best team from the African continent and first runners-up in the Eurasian Schools Debating Championship (ESDC) 2026 is an example of what can be achieved through dedication, hard work and discipline.

The team, comprising students Kwagala Samuel Mulambuzi,S5, Gidudu Ephraim Akaya,S3 (Assistant Head Prefect) and Isabirye Alvin,S5(chairperson of all Club Presidents in the school), demonstrated exceptional debating skills, winning five preliminary rounds and defeating top teams from around the world.

The ESDC 2026 was held at Robert College in Istanbul, Turkey, from January 17-19, 2026, with 79 teams participating from various countries. The teams debated on various topics, showcasing their critical thinking, research skills, and ability to articulate their thoughts.

According to Madam Sarah Munaba, the Club Patron, “Debating is a powerful tool for personal growth and development.

Quoting Greek philosopher and polymath Aristotle (384-322 BCE) who once said, ‘It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it’, Sarah Munaba said, “our students have shown that they can engage with complex ideas, think critically, and express themselves eloquently.”

Munaba described the Istanbul debating championship as a transformative experience that was both challenging and rewarding. Apart from the exposure it provided, Munaba says the tournament has broadened their perspectives and will have a lasting impact on their lives.

She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Deputy Headteacher Madam Cathy Nabuzale and the Headteacher Moses Semwanga for their unwavering support which enabled the team to participate comfortably in the championship.

“Their spiritual, moral and logistical backing was instrumental in the team’s success and welfare…”, she appreciated.

The headteacher, Moses Semwanga, is thrilled with the team’s achievement. “This accomplishment is a shining example of the rewards of diligence and perseverance,” he said. “As the ancient Greek proverb goes, ‘The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.’ Our students have savored the sweetness of success, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

The team’s success has sparked jubilation among parents and old students, who take pride in the school’s achievements. The school governing body is reportedly organizing a huge package as a token of appreciation to the team.

Furthermore, some old students who are now in key public positions are lobbying for the students to be recognized by the Parliament of Uganda under the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Annette Anita Among.

There are also indications that President Yoweri Museveni might host the Kiira College Butiki team for a dinner at State House, where packages for the team and school could be unveiled.

The Eurasian Schools Debating Championship (ESDC) provides a platform for young debaters to engage in meaningful discussions, develop their critical thinking and public speaking skills, and foster international understanding and cultural exchange.

Kiira College Butiki’s achievement is a testament to the school’s commitment to academic excellence and its dedication to developing the next generation of leaders.

Conclusion

The news of Kiira College Butikki’s outstanding performance at the Eurasia Schools Debating Championship comes at a timely moment as the school community eagerly awaits the releases of the 2025 UCE and UACE results by UNEB.

Known as the academic tower in the region and country, Kiira College Butiki has consistently made headlines with its impressive results and this year’s release is expected to be no exception. As parents and guardians anxiously await placement at the prestigious school which only admits the crème de la crème of students from across the country, Kiira College Butiki’s reputation as a hub of academic excellence is set to be reinforced once again.

Kiira College Butiki is now synonymous with being a powerhouse of both academic and extracurricular activities as the boys consistently excel in sports, music, dance and drama making it a top choice for parents seeking well-rounded education for their children.