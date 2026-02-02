Accept Election Results, Mufti Mubaje Tells Politicians

The Mufti of Uganda, His Eminence Dr. Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has urged politicians to accept the outcomes of the recently concluded general elections, saying civility and democratic maturity demand grace in both victory and defeat.

Speaking on Sunday, February 1, 2026, during memorial prayers for the late Saidi Bizimungu at Kasambya village, Watuba Sub-county in Kyankwanzi Muslim District, the Mufti reminded political actors that elections inevitably produce winners and losers.

“As you are aware, where there are election competitions, winners always have to emerge. Therefore, civility requires that those who didn’t succeed accept the outcome, and it is appropriate for them to congratulate their counterparts who were successful—more especially in situations where the processes were genuine and the margins between the winners and competitors were wide,” the Mufti said.

The memorial prayers were organised by the family of the late Bizimungu, whose children include Hon. Habibu Mutabazi, a member of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) General Assembly.

Addressing the congregation, Mufti Mubaje also called upon the Muslim faithful to live righteously and remain steadfast in practising the will of Almighty Allah in their daily lives.

“Whoever strives in the cause of Allah, He will guide them on the straight path,” he preached, citing the Holy Qur’an.

The Mufti hailed the late Bizimungu for his unwavering support for Islamic activities in the area, noting that he built a mosque and served both as its treasurer and as LC I village chairperson for many years.

Quoting a saying of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the Mufti reminded believers that when a pious person dies, their deeds cease except three: beneficial knowledge shared with others, Swadaqatul Jaliya—continuous charity such as building a mosque, school, or providing water—and God-conscious children who continue to pray for the deceased.

“You should emulate the late Bizimungu,” Mufti Mubaje advised.

He concluded by urging Imams to take SACCOs seriously, calling on those yet to register to do so promptly, noting that government budget processes are underway to allocate funds to SACCOs operating in various Muslim districts. He also encouraged Ugandans to embrace government poverty alleviation programmes, particularly the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Earlier, several leaders addressed the congregation, including Sheikh Imran Ssali, UMSC Secretary for Religious Affairs, and Sheikh Hamid Sserwadda Busungu, Kampala Regional Assistant to the Mufti, who both shared words of wisdom. Haj Dr. Edris Sserugo Kasenene commended the current UMSC administration under Mufti Mubaje for ushering in an era of constitutionalism. Sheikh Abdu Majed Mulinda, the host Kadhi of Kyankwanzi Muslim District, shared an update on Islamic activities in the district, while Ms. Halima Nassali, the East Buganda Regional Women Representative, spoke on behalf of her constituency.

In attendance were Sheikh Abdu Karim Abdallah Katamba, Regional Assistant to the Mufti in charge of Ankole–Kigezi and Director of Halal, members of the UMSC General Assembly, Sheikh Abdu-Wahid Rashid Nkalubo, Imam of the National Mosque, Mr. Semugaba Samuel, LC V-elect, Haj Hamim Ssentongo, and other Muslim leaders.