Dr. Ayub Mukisa: From Being Loved to Being Neglected by His Own Supporters: Kyagulanyi’s Political Dilemma

A few weeks ago, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, was a political sensation in Uganda. Criticizing him openly often attracted fierce backlash from his supporters, especially online. To many young people and disillusioned citizens, he symbolized hope, courage, and defiance against a longstanding political order.

As Samuel Mwesige observes in his 2025 work “Social Genetics in the Political Rise of Robert Kyagulanyi”, Bobi Wine’s political mobilization was rooted in cultural identity and generational consciousness. Many young Ugandans projected onto him their frustrations, dreams, and anger toward the status quo, seeing him as a future solution to their social and economic struggles.

However, following the January 15 elections, Kyagulanyi’s political standing appears to have shifted dramatically, from widespread admiration to growing disappointment. Many former supporters now feel disengaged or have quietly pulled away. This shift is partly linked to Kyagulanyi’s decision to remain on the run without offering a clear explanation or direction to his supporters.

Several supporters I interacted with expressed this frustration bluntly. One remarked in Luganda, “Bobiwine ave mu by’ekisiru tukimanyi yatusiba ekiwaani naye addeyo e waka,” meaning Bobi Wine lied to people and should stop his games and go back home. A boda boda rider in Kawempe went further, saying, “Oyo Bobiwine yeesonyiwe bannayuganda,” meaning Bobi Wine should leave Ugandans alone. These voices reveal a growing perception that Kyagulanyi has distanced himself from the very people who once rallied behind him.

Many of Kyagulanyi’s supporters have shifted their focus toward personal survival, and the emotional investment they once placed in him has weakened.

Being widely loved created enormous expectations. Supporters anticipated not only resistance against President Museveni’s rule but also a clear and coherent alternative vision of governance. When these expectations were not met, admiration gradually gave way to disillusionment. As one supporter in Jinja put it, “It seems Kyagulanyi is in comedy, and I am crying for the vote I gave him.” Another supporter stated, “Wabula omusajja aswazizza NUP,” meaning Bobi Wine has embarrassed NUP.

Wamba-dia-Wamba, Ernest, in “Africa in Search of a New Mode of Politics” (1994), argues that “we are living in a period of political crisis.” This crisis, if honestly examined, is reflected in the leadership of NUP in Uganda. Such disappointments among opposition supporters will enable Musevenism and the NRM to continue ruling Uganda for as long as they choose.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com