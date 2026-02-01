Ongoing Vote Recount in Masaka City Woman MP Election Reveals Discrepancies as Hon. Justine Nameere Challenges Declared Results

Masaka City, Uganda — The court-supervised recount of votes in the Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament election continues at the Electoral Commission headquarters, uncovering notable discrepancies in ballot counts and declaration forms.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Hon. Justine Nameere petitioned the Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court after the January 15, 2026, results declared Hon. Rose Nalubowa of the National Unity Platform (NUP) the winner with 25,443 votes. Nameere received 20,324 votes (some reports cite 20,343), with other candidates including independent Sawuya Nanyonga and incumbent Juliet Kakande Nakabuye (Democratic Front) trailing further behind.

Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe granted Nameere’s application for a full recount across all polling stations, citing prima facie evidence of irregularities. These include claims that results from 11 polling stations were not included in the final tally, alterations to Declaration of Results forms without proper counter-signatures, instances of votes exceeding registered voters in some stations, and conflicting or multiple forms for certain polling stations.

Key Developments in the Recount

– The process began late Friday evening and has progressed into Saturday, with over 20 hours of examination reported by some sources. By late Saturday, approximately 33-35% of ballot boxes (around 104 out of hundreds) had been reviewed, covering a portion of the 59,499 total ballots cast.

– Significant anomalies have emerged, including gross mismatches between ballot papers delivered and votes recorded, as well as variations in candidate tallies per polling station.

– One ballot box from Kimwanyi P7 polling station was excluded after containing 97 votes marked solely for Nameere, with no votes for other candidates, despite the original declaration form showing different figures.

– Another box was found unsealed, yet the court proceeded with the recount in the interest of transparency.

– Reports from social media and party statements indicate conflicting changes in some stations: for example, increases for Nameere in certain boxes and decreases for Nalubowa in others. NUP representatives, including Nalubowa and her lawyers, have reportedly withdrawn from the exercise, describing it as irregular.

Nameere’s Position

Accompanied by her husband Mr. Nsubuga and supporters, Nameere has maintained that the irregularities were systematic and materially affected the outcome. She argues the declared results do not reflect the electorate’s will, pointing to uncounted stations in her strongholds, denied access to tally sheets after refusing to sign disputed forms, and patterns of manipulation favoring the respondent.

In court submissions, Nameere emphasized:

– Timely filing under the Parliamentary Elections Act.

– Documentary evidence of alterations and discrepancies from official records.

– Precise identification of impugned polling stations and forms.

– Potential to alter the final result if proven.

– Availability of materials for verification.

– Concerns over Electoral Commission compliance.

She has expressed confidence that a thorough recount will affirm her as the rightful winner.

Broader Context

The dispute highlights ongoing challenges in electoral transparency in Masaka City. The court has urged calm, stressing resolution through judicial channels. NUP maintains Nalubowa’s victory was fair and commanding, rejecting claims of manipulation.

As of press time, the recount remains underway, with final verification pending for all stations. Outcomes could lead to a revised declaration or further legal proceedings. Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments.