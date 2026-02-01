Hon Babirye Kityo, NRM’s Bulegeya tips President Museveni on factors that could increase NRM support in Central Region

Masaka– Newly elected Bukoto East Member of Parliament Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo has advised President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to strengthen the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) foothold in the Central Region by fostering closer ties with communities through regular consultations and engagement beyond election periods.

In an interview, Hon. Babirye emphasized that building genuine relationships with voters requires ongoing interaction in villages and parishes during normal times, not just during campaigns. “From what I observed during my campaign rallies, people feel distant from the President in terms of relationship. The President needs to give people time and listen to their problems,” she said.

Hon. Babirye highlighted persistent local challenges in areas like Masaka District, including delays in establishing the district headquarters at Kyambazi village (land donated by former Bukoto Central MP Edward Ssekandi), inadequate water systems relying on wells, lack of factories despite strong agricultural potential, and unresolved land grabbing issues. “There is rampant land grabbing, and most of the culprits in this case are soldiers—people renowned to be non-partisan in the army are taking away people’s land,” she shared, citing a case involving a local named Ssekandi who lost land to alleged mafias.

She noted that Masaka City has long been an opposition stronghold, with leaders such as Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja, Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Gyaviira Ssebiina, and Masaka City Woman MP-elect Rose Nalubowa—all from the National Unity Platform (NUP)—contributing to strong opposition performance in the January 15, 2026, general elections.

Despite this, President Museveni’s vote share in Masaka City improved from 21% in 2021 to 33% in 2026, signaling gradual NRM gains in the region amid opposition dominance in local government seats.

Hon. Babirye credited her own success in Bukoto East—where she secured the seat by defeating the incumbent—and President Museveni’s 52% performance in the constituency—to unity-building efforts. She divided the area into 140 villages across nine parishes, winning eight parishes, including former opposition strongholds like Kamwozi and Kasaka. “Over the years, we’ve been renowned as an opposition side in Bukoto East, but my victory changed the status of the area, and President Museveni too,” she said. “I managed to unite both NRM supporters and opposition supporters, and they converged to vote for President Museveni.”

To sustain and expand such gains, Hon. Babirye urged President Museveni to engage directly with communities. “The President is very far from his supporters. I am requesting him to involve himself in community engagement with the people in villages—not only during campaigns but also during normal days away from his busy schedule—so that people feel his presence on the ground,” she added.

The article also spotlights Rogers Bulegeya, NRM Chairperson for Masaka City and newly appointed Presidential Assistant on National Mobilisation, for his pivotal role in the party’s improved showing. Bulegeya organized a highly successful rally for President Museveni at Masaka Liberation Square on December 22, 2025, drawing massive crowds and contributing to the vote surge.

As a trained paralegal and seasoned mobilizer, Bulegeya conducted door-to-door campaigns across Masaka City villages and parishes, collaborating with local leaders and aspiring NRM figures. He focused on empowering youth—particularly ghetto youth—through affiliated groups, SACCOs, skilling initiatives, and entrepreneurial projects, linking mobilization to economic opportunities and wealth creation.

Bulegeya’s efforts extended to nurturing party unity, forming youth pressure groups, serving as Patron of the NRM Media Secretariat in Masaka City, and leading the Greater Masaka Presidential Skilling Hub as Board Chairperson. His humanitarian work, including service to the Catholic Church and community outreach, reinforced values of unity and compassion.

Despite challenges like limited financial resources, internal party bickering, and insufficient budget for mobilization, Bulegeya distributed funds received from the NRM treasury and State House (via Controller Jane Barekye) effectively among supporters.

He appealed for increased support to the Masaka City NRM Secretariat, including more financial aid, vehicles for local leaders, youth, and media practitioners, to push performance beyond current levels toward higher margins.

Hon. Babirye and Bulegeya’s insights underscore a shared strategy: sustained grassroots engagement, youth empowerment, resource support, and addressing local grievances to consolidate NRM gains in Central Region strongholds traditionally favoring opposition parties.