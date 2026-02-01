One-on-One with Maj. Gen. Deus Sande: Ugandans Should Remain Peaceful, Focus on Economic Development in Post-Election Era

Masaka– Maj. Gen. Deus Sande, Commander of the UPDF Armoured Division at Kasijjagirwa Barracks in Masaka, has called on Ugandans to sustain peace after the recent elections and channel their energy into productive economic activities, particularly agriculture and small-scale businesses.

In an exclusive interview on Thursday, January 29, 2026, Maj. Gen. Sande said the electoral process was completed successfully, with citizens freely choosing their leaders. He reaffirmed the UPDF’s commitment to impartiality and its primary duty of maintaining law and order for national stability.

“It is very good to appreciate the security forces and the excellent work they performed during the elections. As the army, we have not taken sides or supported any candidate. We remain a neutral and non-partisan institution dedicated to serving all people by upholding law and order. Security remains paramount to us,” Maj. Gen. Sande stated.

He highlighted major accomplishments under President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership over the past four decades, including enhanced discipline within the UPDF, stronger mutual trust between the military and civilians, and the freedom citizens now enjoy to interact openly with army officers—developments that stand in stark contrast to earlier periods.

Maj. Gen. Sande pointed to tangible gains in food security, protection of agricultural produce, household safety, employment opportunities, and general stability. He urged Ugandans to safeguard these achievements despite any difficulties experienced during the election period.

He extended an appeal to opposition supporters to work together with the government for collective national progress. “A lot is happening between the opposition and its supporters. I appeal to them to join hands with the ruling government so that we can develop together as one nation,” he said.

Drawing from the National Resistance Movement’s roots in the bush war as the National Resistance Army (NRA), Maj. Gen. Sande emphasized unity as the foundation of security and development. “Security begins with unity—security at work, in homes, and in economic progress—all are realized through a united force,” he added.

Regarding electoral results, he noted President Museveni’s vote share in Masaka City rose from 21% in 2021 to 33% in the recent polls, describing it as meaningful progress in a historically difficult area for the NRM. He expressed confidence that government achievements in infrastructure—particularly the construction and maintenance of extensive road networks—support broader security in transport, property protection, and wealth creation.

“The government has delivered significantly over the years. I believe a much higher percentage was possible given the improvements in people’s welfare. Security, including safe roads for travel, is among the key achievements we celebrate today,” he remarked, encouraging leaders to examine factors behind the remaining gap to strengthen future performance.

As the officer in charge of security arrangements in Masaka City during the elections, Maj. Gen. Sande ensured adequate deployment of disciplined personnel at polling stations to protect voters and candidates alike. He stressed that all aspirants, regardless of party, received equal security protection, reflecting the UPDF’s non-partisan service to every Ugandan.

He commended the country’s economic momentum, noting stable markets for agricultural and other products, which he attributed to sustained peace and stability. “I am deeply appreciative of the government and our security officers. We have protected the people, and they have witnessed it. We continue to advise on the benefits of working together with the government and security forces in unity,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Sande reiterated that true economic stability rests on security—including financial security in households—and encouraged citizens to resume productive activities now that elections are concluded. “The election period is over. People should return to their work. Farmers should tend their gardens; those in agro-business should invest seriously to secure their livelihoods,” he advised.

He described the UPDF as an independent institution that maintains constructive relations with the media, opposition leaders, and all segments of society. “Security belongs to every Ugandan. I appeal to the people to remain peaceful and steer clear of actions that could endanger lives or provoke conflict,” he concluded.

Marking the NRM’s 40-year milestone, Maj. Gen. Sande viewed it as only a portion of the long journey toward enduring peace and security. He contrasted Uganda’s current reputation as one of the region’s most stable and peaceful nations with conditions under previous regimes, crediting consistent security efforts as the cornerstone of national growth and economic advancement.