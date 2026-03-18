Uganda commemorates International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The Government of the Republic of Uganda participated in the High-Level event commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, held on Monday, 16 March 2026, at the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York.

The event was convened by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in collaboration with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, bringing together representatives of member states and international organizations to reaffirm the global commitment to addressing discrimination, intolerance and violence directed toward Muslim communities.

Uganda’s delegation comprised Rt. Hon. Rukia Isanga Nakadama, Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, who delivered Uganda’s national statement; Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Minister for the Presidency; Hon. Betty Amongi, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development; Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba, Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister; Hon. Peace Mutuuzo, Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development; Hon. Sarah Opendi; Hon. Flavia Kabahenda; Ms. Zaminah Malole, Secretary of the Presidential Awards Committee and Ms. Catherine Nassuna, Under Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment as well as other senior government officials.

The High-level event featured opening statements from senior international leaders including Ahmet Yildiz, Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations and Chair of the OIC Group; Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly at its 80th Session; António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia; and Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the OIC, whose statement was delivered by Hameed Opeloyeru, Permanent Observer of the OIC to the United Nations.

In her statement, the Third Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Uganda’s strong commitment to combating all forms of religious intolerance and discrimination. She highlighted that Islamophobia continues to manifest through hate speech, stigmatization, discrimination and violence against Muslims and their places of worship, often amplified through digital platforms and misinformation.

She emphasized the need for coordinated international action, including strengthening legal and policy frameworks to prevent discrimination based on religion or belief, improving reporting and investigation of hate crimes and promoting education that fosters mutual respect and intercultural dialogue.

Rt. Hon. Nakadama further underscored Uganda’s long-standing tradition of religious tolerance and cultural diversity. She noted that Uganda is characterized by pluralism and that Article 29 of the country’s Constitution as amended guarantees freedom of worship.

She stressed that national and religious institutions in Uganda actively promote interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence and respect among communities, adding that unity within diversity strengthens social cohesion and contributes to sustainable peace and stability.

During the high-level interventions, member states and international organizations expressed concern over the global rise in incidents of religious intolerance and discrimination targeting Muslim communities.

Delegations called for strengthened international cooperation, responsible use of digital platforms to counter hate speech and greater investment in education and dialogue to build inclusive societies.

The meeting concluded with a collective reaffirmation of the importance of upholding human dignity, equality and the right of every individual to practice their religion freely, in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter.