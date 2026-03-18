FULL LIST: Judicial Service Commission Announces Over 80 Job Vacancies in New Recruitment Drive

Kampala, Uganda – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced a fresh wave of recruitment under External Advert No. 4 of 2026, opening up more than 80 job opportunities across a wide range of professional and administrative roles.

The vacancies, published on the Commission’s official platforms on Wednesday, signal a continued effort to strengthen staffing within Uganda’s justice sector, with positions cutting across communication, finance, engineering, ICT, records management, and court operations.

Key Vacancies Announced

Among the notable positions advertised are:

Principal Communications Officer (01 post) – JS52

– JS52 Senior Personal Secretary (01 post) – JS53

– JS53 Accountant (02 posts) – JS54

– JS54 Senior Assistant Accountant (02 posts) – JS53

– JS53 Assistant Accountant (07 posts) – JS56

– JS56 Senior Librarian (01 post) – JS53

– JS53 Librarian (01 post) – JS54

– JS54 Civil Engineer (03 posts) – JS54

– JS54 Assistant Engineering Officer – Civil (02 posts) – JS55

– JS55 Systems Administrator (08 posts) – JS54

– JS54 Assistant Systems Administrator (04 posts) – JS55

– JS55 Court Transcriber (01 post) – JS54

– JS54 Office Supervisor (09 posts) – JS54

– JS54 Multi-media Officer / Senior Graphic Designer (01 post) – JS54

– JS54 Personal Secretary (04 posts) – JS54

– JS54 Stenographer Secretary (18 posts) – JS55

– JS55 Court Clerk / Interpreter (22 posts) – JS55

– JS55 Assistant Records Officer (01 post) – JS55

Several of the roles have been marked as new, while others are re-advertised from earlier recruitment rounds in 2026.

Application Process and Requirements

The Commission has issued strict application guidelines that all applicants must follow:

Applications must be submitted using the official JSC Application Form 1 of 2021 , available on the Commission’s website.

, available on the Commission’s website. All documents — including a CV, passport photograph, and certified academic transcripts — must be compiled into one single PDF file .

. Applications should be sent to the specific email address indicated for each position .

. Only typed online applications will be accepted.

The deadline for submission is midnight on March 23, 2026, giving applicants a limited window of five days to complete and submit their applications.

Equal Opportunity Assurance

The Judicial Service Commission emphasized that it is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Strengthening the Justice Sector

The latest recruitment comes amid ongoing efforts to improve service delivery within Uganda’s judiciary through enhanced staffing and technical capacity.

Observers note that positions such as court clerks, interpreters, and systems administrators play a critical role in addressing case backlog, improving records management, and supporting digital transformation within the justice system.

Where to Find More Information

Applicants are advised to carefully review the full job descriptions, qualifications, and detailed instructions provided in the official advert before applying.

The complete announcement can be accessed via the Commission’s official communication channels.

With opportunities spanning entry-level to senior positions, the recruitment drive presents a significant opening for qualified Ugandans seeking to join public service in the justice sector.