‘Hajat’ Faridah Nakazibwe Reaches Sacred Points at Kaaba in Record Time During Ramadan Umrah

Mecca, Saudi Arabia – Celebrated Ugandan media personality, Faridah Nakazibwe, has captured hearts back home after accomplishing a rare and remarkable spiritual feat at Islam’s holiest site.

The former NTV Uganda Head of News, now fondly known as Hajat, successfully reached and touched three of the most sacred points around the Kaaba — the Black Stone, Yemeni Corner, and Multazam — in under 10 minutes, despite the overwhelming crowds of Ramadan pilgrims.

Nakazibwe, who is currently in Mecca for the final ten days of the holy month, shared the emotional moment in a post on X late Tuesday, describing how what seemed nearly impossible turned into a deeply fulfilling experience.

“You see the gentleman there? He is called Ashraf, a Ugandan (I met him today). Him and two other Ugandan gentlemen saw me struggling… They guided me through the stampede,” she wrote. “Ladies and gentlemen, I touched the three of them in less than 10 minutes.”

She credited the trio — identifying two as Ashraf and Hood — for navigating her through the dense sea of worshippers performing Tawaf, a ritual that draws millions to circle the Kaaba, especially during Ramadan. The third helper, she noted, remained unnamed in the excitement of the moment.

The achievement has resonated widely, with many Muslims noting that accessing these sacred points during peak pilgrimage periods can take hours — and in some cases pose serious safety risks due to overcrowding. Social media followers flooded her post with prayers and admiration, describing her experience as “Masha’Allah” and a sign of divine favor.

A graduate of the Islamic University in Uganda with a Bachelor of Mass Communication, Nakazibwe remains one of Uganda’s most recognizable media figures. For nearly two decades, she was a staple on television screens, anchoring Luganda news and hosting the widely followed morning show Mwasuze Mutya before stepping away in 2023.

She now leads a quieter but impactful chapter of life, focusing on family and entrepreneurship as the founder of Nanaville 24-hour Baby Care Centre.

Photos accompanying her post show a radiant Nakazibwe in a flowing light-blue abaya and teal hijab, smiling against the backdrop of the Grand Mosque, alongside fellow pilgrims and her Ugandan guides — a visual testament to a deeply personal spiritual milestone.

In the intense heat and human tide of Ramadan Umrah, her story stands out as one of faith, solidarity, and resilience — a Ugandan moment etched at the very heart of Islam.

May Allah accept her Umrah. Ameen.