WhatsApp to Hide Phone Numbers Behind Usernames in 2026: Privacy Boost or New Spam Frontier?

Kampala — Millions of Ugandans who rely on WhatsApp for everything from family communication and mobile money transactions to political mobilisation and small business operations could soon gain greater control over their privacy, following a major update announced by the platform’s parent company, Meta Platforms.

Beginning mid-2026, WhatsApp users will be able to create unique usernames — such as @yourname or @businessug — allowing them to send messages, make calls, and join groups without exposing their personal phone numbers. The feature, already common on platforms like Instagram and Telegram, is expected to roll out globally, including in Uganda.

According to the company, the feature will remain optional. Users will still need a phone number to register, but once a username is set, it becomes the primary way others can find and contact them.

Why this matters in Uganda

With more than 10 million users locally, WhatsApp has evolved into a critical communication and commerce tool. However, it has also exposed users to persistent risks — from fraud and harassment to unwanted political messaging.

Phone numbers in Uganda are tightly linked to personal identity through mandatory SIM card registration, making them a gateway to sensitive personal data. This has left many users vulnerable to scams, stalking, and misuse of information.

The introduction of usernames could significantly reduce these risks by allowing users to keep their numbers private while maintaining full functionality on the platform.

Businesses get verified handles

In addition to personal usernames, WhatsApp is introducing Business-Scoped User IDs, enabling companies to register branded handles. However, the company says businesses will only be permitted to message users who have given explicit consent.

This is likely to be a key test in Uganda, where unsolicited promotional messages, loan offers, and online scams have become widespread. Enforcement of user consent will determine whether the new system protects users or simply reshapes how spam is delivered.

Risks to watch

While the update marks a major step forward, concerns remain:

Username squatting: High-demand names and brand identities could be quickly claimed by opportunists. Early registration will be critical.

High-demand names and brand identities could be quickly claimed by opportunists. Early registration will be critical. Surveillance concerns: Phone numbers will still be linked to accounts behind the scenes, meaning access by authorities or third parties remains a possibility.

Phone numbers will still be linked to accounts behind the scenes, meaning access by authorities or third parties remains a possibility. Legal compliance: Uganda’s Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2019 requires clear user consent for marketing communications. Questions remain about how strictly this will be enforced.

What users should do

Update WhatsApp regularly and watch for official rollout notices.

Prepare a simple, professional username in advance.

Avoid sharing your phone number unnecessarily.

Report spam and suspicious messages promptly.

This update represents one of the most significant privacy shifts in WhatsApp’s history. For Ugandans who have long complained about their phone numbers being widely circulated, it offers a long-awaited layer of protection.

But as with many Big Tech promises, its success will depend on enforcement. Whether this change truly empowers users — or opens a new frontier for digital marketing abuse — will become clear in the months following its rollout.