MC Kats Slams Uganda Over ‘Lack of Appreciation’ After Landing Continental Nomination

Kampala — Ugandan media personality Edwin Katamba, popularly known as MC Kats, has stirred debate after suggesting that his home country has failed to fully appreciate his contribution to the entertainment industry, even as he earns continental recognition.

In a post shared early Friday, coinciding with the opening of voting for the 2026 Africa Golden Awards, the outspoken “King of the Mic” hinted at frustration with the local scene, saying his efforts had gone underappreciated at home despite global visibility.

MC Kats has been nominated in the Top African MC of the Year category, placing him alongside some of the continent’s biggest names, including South African comedian Trevor Noah and Nigeria’s celebrated host IK Osakioduwa. The nomination has since generated significant online traction, sparking both excitement and controversy among Ugandan audiences.

A veteran of Uganda’s entertainment industry, MC Kats has built a career spanning more than two decades, marked by influential television shows, high-profile events, artist management, and podcasting. He is also widely recognised for his advocacy work, particularly in raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and fighting stigma.

While many industry observers view the nomination as well deserved, his remarks have drawn mixed reactions back home. Some supporters argue that he has played a pivotal role in shaping Uganda’s entertainment landscape and deserves more recognition. Critics, however, say his comments come off as self-congratulatory and unnecessary, urging him instead to rally support more modestly.

The Africa Golden Awards, a continental platform celebrating excellence across entertainment, media, and innovation, have opened voting to the public, setting the stage for a competitive race.

As the debate unfolds, MC Kats’ nomination has reignited a broader conversation about how Uganda recognises and celebrates its cultural figures. The coming weeks will not only determine the winner, but also test whether local support will match the recognition he is receiving beyond the country’s borders.