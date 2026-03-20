BusinessCommunity NewsDeplomacyRoadtripTourismTravelTravelerTrips

Rwenzori Marathon 2026 Goes Global as Registration Opens Without Country Limits

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa
Wekesa and kabushenga at the Margherita Peak which is the highest point of the Rwenzori Mountains

Kasese – The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon 2026 has taken a decisive leap onto the global stage, with organisers scrapping country-based registration restrictions in a move expected to turbocharge international participation and tourism inflows.

Event team leader Amos Wekesa confirmed the development, describing it as a long-awaited upgrade that removes previous barriers to entry. “Full online registration has been opened and there is no limitation anymore by country,” he said, hailing the rollout as a major milestone for the race’s growth.

Behind the scenes, organisers have overhauled the payment system to accommodate runners from across the world. Participants can now register and pay using international cards such as Visa and Mastercard, global e-wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as a wide range of regional mobile money and banking options.

In East Africa, runners can use Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money and M-Pesa, while participants from West Africa have access to platforms such as e-Naira, Paga and MTN. European runners can pay via SEPA direct debit, and South African participants can use EFT and prepaid vouchers—effectively opening the race to every serious runner, anywhere.

Early-bird registration, running until July 1, 2026, is pegged at UGX 50,000 for East African residents and USD 50 for international athletes. Fees will rise slightly thereafter.

Set for August 22, 2026 in Kasese, the Rwenzori Marathon has steadily built a reputation as one of Africa’s most breathtaking races. The route cuts across the equator and winds through the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains, offering a rare blend of elite competition and scenic adventure.

Runners can compete in the full marathon (42.2km), half marathon (21.1km), or a 5km fun run, catering to both professionals and casual participants.

Beyond the race itself, the event doubles as a gateway into Uganda’s tourism circuit. Participants often extend their stay to explore attractions such as Queen Elizabeth National Park, crater lakes, and primate trekking experiences.

The marathon also holds competitive weight on the international calendar, serving as a qualifier for the Comrades Marathon and the Two Oceans Marathon.

With the removal of registration barriers, organisers are betting on a surge in foreign athletes—bringing not just global attention, but also much-needed revenue for Kasese’s hospitality sector and the wider tourism economy.

In short, the Rwenzori Marathon is no longer just Uganda’s race—it is now firmly a race for the world.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMike Ssegawa
Follow:
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
Previous Article WhatsApp to Hide Phone Numbers Behind Usernames in 2026: Privacy Boost or New Spam Frontier?

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

DR. SAMUEL B. ARIONG: Norbert Mao is wrong on alleged “dysfunction” of Uganda’s 11th parliament

Recent press remarks attributed to Norbert Mao describing Uganda’s 11th Parliament under…

By
Our Correspondent
9 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 751 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4366 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

DR. SAMUEL B. ARIONG: Norbert Mao is wrong on alleged “dysfunction” of Uganda’s 11th parliament

Recent press remarks attributed to Norbert Mao describing Uganda’s 11th…

OP-ED: The value of Leadership while conforming to Gendered narratives; An exploratory view of Leadership and Gender

By Natukunda Fazirah Magezi Leadership in…

IBRAHIM E. KASITA: From Darkness to Surplus: A 40-Year Journey of Uganda’s Electricity Pricing (1986–2026)

In 1986, as the National Resistance…

Museveni Hosts Ex U.S. Security Chief Michael Flynn in Entebbe for High-Level Talks on Military Cooperation and Bilateral Ties

Kampala – President Yoweri Museveni today…

DENIS JJUUKO: Bank of Uganda should create a gold exchange

Gold has become Uganda’s leading export…