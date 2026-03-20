Rwenzori Marathon 2026 Goes Global as Registration Opens Without Country Limits

Kasese – The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon 2026 has taken a decisive leap onto the global stage, with organisers scrapping country-based registration restrictions in a move expected to turbocharge international participation and tourism inflows.

Event team leader Amos Wekesa confirmed the development, describing it as a long-awaited upgrade that removes previous barriers to entry. “Full online registration has been opened and there is no limitation anymore by country,” he said, hailing the rollout as a major milestone for the race’s growth.

Behind the scenes, organisers have overhauled the payment system to accommodate runners from across the world. Participants can now register and pay using international cards such as Visa and Mastercard, global e-wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as a wide range of regional mobile money and banking options.

In East Africa, runners can use Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money and M-Pesa, while participants from West Africa have access to platforms such as e-Naira, Paga and MTN. European runners can pay via SEPA direct debit, and South African participants can use EFT and prepaid vouchers—effectively opening the race to every serious runner, anywhere.

Early-bird registration, running until July 1, 2026, is pegged at UGX 50,000 for East African residents and USD 50 for international athletes. Fees will rise slightly thereafter.

Set for August 22, 2026 in Kasese, the Rwenzori Marathon has steadily built a reputation as one of Africa’s most breathtaking races. The route cuts across the equator and winds through the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains, offering a rare blend of elite competition and scenic adventure.

Runners can compete in the full marathon (42.2km), half marathon (21.1km), or a 5km fun run, catering to both professionals and casual participants.

Beyond the race itself, the event doubles as a gateway into Uganda’s tourism circuit. Participants often extend their stay to explore attractions such as Queen Elizabeth National Park, crater lakes, and primate trekking experiences.

The marathon also holds competitive weight on the international calendar, serving as a qualifier for the Comrades Marathon and the Two Oceans Marathon.

With the removal of registration barriers, organisers are betting on a surge in foreign athletes—bringing not just global attention, but also much-needed revenue for Kasese’s hospitality sector and the wider tourism economy.

In short, the Rwenzori Marathon is no longer just Uganda’s race—it is now firmly a race for the world.