URSB LAUNCHES 39TH TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION SUPPORT CENTRE AT ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE OMBACI

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has today launched its 39th Technology and Innovation Support Centre (TISC) at St. Joseph’s College Ombaci, marking a significant milestone in promoting innovation and intellectual property (IP) awareness among young people in Uganda.

Founded in the 1940s as a technical school, the institution has evolved into a hub for nurturing practical skills, research, and innovation. Its strong innovation culture is reflected in achievements such as emerging among the top performers in the National Science and Innovation Competitions and developing solutions including an automatic fire detector and renewable energy innovations.

The newly established centre becomes the third secondary school-based TISC in Uganda, following similar initiatives at Comboni College Lira and Dr. Obote College Boroboro. The expansion reflects URSB’s commitment to nurturing innovation at an early stage through its IP in Schools initiative.

The centre was officially opened by the Resident City Commissioner of Arua, Betty Otekat Akello, who commended URSB for extending innovation support services to schools.

“This initiative is timely and transformative. By equipping students with knowledge on innovation and intellectual property, we are preparing a generation that can create solutions, protect their ideas, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” she said.

URSB was represented by the Assistant Commissioner for Patents and Industrial Designs, James Tonny Lubwama, who emphasised the importance of integrating intellectual property into education.

“The establishment of this TISC is a strategic step towards empowering young innovators with access to information, tools, and guidance needed to transform ideas into protected and commercially viable innovations. We are taking intellectual property closer to where innovation begins, our schools,” he noted.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Headmaster Charles Ondoga welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to innovation and research.

“St. Joseph’s College Ombaci has a long tradition of nurturing practical skills and innovation. This centre will greatly enhance our students’ ability to research, create, and protect their ideas, positioning them for future success,” he said.

Technology and Innovation Support Centres provide access to high-quality technical information, intellectual property resources, and innovation support services. They play a critical role in helping students, researchers, and innovators develop, protect, and commercialise their ideas.

Through the continued rollout of TISCs across the country, URSB is strengthening Uganda’s innovation ecosystem and contributing to the development of a knowledge-based economy driven by creativity, research, and intellectual property protection. The initiative also complements the Bureau’s IP in Schools program geared towards enhancing young learner’s understanding of intellectual property aspects and creation of ground-breaking innovations.