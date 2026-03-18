Simplifi Networks Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Huawei Technologies Expanding Reliable Networking Solutions for SMEs Across Africa

[March 2026, Kampala, Uganda] Simplifi Networks, in partnership with Huawei Technologies Uganda Co. Limited has officially signed a strategic agreement granting Simplifi Networks a Master Distributor status for Huawei enterprise networking products across its channel. This significant milestone aims to strengthen Uganda’s digital infrastructure and technology ecosystem.

With this partnership in place, Simplifi Networks will distribute a wide range of Huawei’s enterprise Ekit products, including advanced Wi-Fi systems, switches, routers, and network infrastructure technologies designed to support businesses, educational institutions, telecom providers, and government organisations across East Africa.

The agreement positions Simplifi Networks as a key player in delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions to meet the increasing demand for reliable digital infrastructure as Uganda accelerates its digital transformation agenda.

Speaking about the partnership, Ken Stober, CEO of Simplifi Networks, noted that the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making world-class networking technologies more accessible to businesses and institutions. Simplifi offers the best technology choices in the region for our customers.

“This partnership with Huawei represents an important step in expanding access to cutting-edge networking solutions. As demand for reliable connectivity continues to grow, we are excited to bring Huawei’s globally recognised technologies closer to our partners and customers.”

Huawei is globally recognised for its innovation in ICT infrastructure and smart connectivity solutions, serving enterprises and telecom operators in more than 170 countries. By leveraging Huawei’s advanced technologies and Simplifi Networks’ strong regional distribution network, the partnership is expected to significantly enhance the availability of enterprise-grade networking solutions within the country.

This milestone reinforces Simplifi Networks’ mission to simplify access to reliable networking infrastructure across Africa while supporting Uganda’s broader digital transformation and connectivity goals. Stay tuned for more details!

About Simplifi Networks

Simplifi Networks is a Leading value-added distributor of wireless transmission equipment, fibre backbone, FTTX, Wi-Fi access points, enterprise networking, and IP CCTV solutions for commercial and residential markets.

Known for its High-quality products and expert support across East Africa. Simplifi Network is the master distributor for Ubiquiti, Mikrotik, Ruijie, Sopto, and other products.

About Huawei Technologies

Huawei Technologies is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains of telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services, Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services is both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, Huawei create lasting value for its customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organisations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs with heavy investments in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. By December 31, 2025, Huawei had 208,000 employees world over, 54.1% of whom were Research & Development employees.

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