Directorate of Ethics and Integrity Commissioner Nicholas Abola Praises Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition Integrity Clubs Initiative

The Commissioner from the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity in the Office of the President, Mr. Nicholas Abola, has praised the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) for promoting Integrity Clubs at Nakapiripirit Seed Secondary School.

Mr. Abola made the remarks on 17th March 2026 during a monitoring visit of KACC activities at the school by Heads of Cooperation from the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. The embassies, led by the Royal Danish Embassy, jointly support state and non-state actors in advancing accountability, civic engagement, and human rights to strengthen governance and improve service delivery, particularly in the Karamoja and West Nile sub-regions.

KACC has established 16 Youth Integrity Clubs across the Karamoja sub-region, including one at Nakapiripirit Seed Secondary School composed of 25 students. Amina Lowakori, Integrity Officer at KACC, noted that working closely with schools helps nurture values of transparency, responsibility, and civic engagement among learners.

Mir Lubega Bosco, the Headteacher of Nakapiripirit Seed Secondary School, emphasized that Integrity Clubs provide a practical platform for students to understand the negative effects of corruption and actively participate in promoting good governance practices within their communities.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), thanked Mr. Abola and the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity for their continued efforts in promoting integrity in Uganda. He further pledged that KACC, in partnership with ACCU, will expand the establishment of Integrity Clubs in schools across the Karamoja sub-region.

The Youth Integrity Clubs initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen governance systems in Karamoja, a region that continues to face challenges related to service delivery, accountability, and public resource management.