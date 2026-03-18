News

Visiting U.S military General Michael Flynn meets President Museveni 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

Lt Gen. Flynn, former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and former U.S. National Security Advisor, is in the country at the invitation of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for discussions on leadership development and military affairs.

During the meeting, President Museveni and Lt. Gen. Flynn exchanged views on regional security and the importance of military-to-military relations between Uganda and the United States.

Lt Gen. Flynn expressed appreciation for the warm reception extended to him by the Ugandan authorities.

The meeting at State House was also attended by Gen. Muhoozi and Uganda’s Ambassador to the United States of America, H.E Robie Kakonge.

Lt Gen. Flynn’s meeting also follows a private discussion with the CDF and a dinner hosted in his honor at Serena Hotel, Kigo.

Additionally, Lt Gen. Flynn addressed senior UPDF officers at Speke Resort Munyonyo, emphasizing that leadership is grounded in character, courage, and strategic vision.

Gen. Muhoozi described Lt Gen.Flynn’s visit as the beginning of a consequential relationship.

 


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
ByMulema Najib
Follow:
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
Previous Article Muwema Must Take the Straight Road: Pay Rent Dues in Full and Stop Taking Legal Corners
Next Article Directorate of Ethics and Integrity Commissioner Nicholas Abola Praises Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition Integrity Clubs Initiative

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPoliticsWorld News

Museveni Hosts Ex U.S. Security Chief Michael Flynn in Entebbe for High-Level Talks on Military Cooperation and Bilateral Ties

Kampala – President Yoweri Museveni today hosted retired U.S. Lieutenant General Michael…

4 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

KAGENYI LUKKA: Why Anita Among Deserves to Lead Uganda’s 12th Parliament

Anita Among, a force to be reckoned with in Ugandan politics, has…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 747 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4365 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

IBRAHIM E. KASITA: From Darkness to Surplus: A 40-Year Journey of Uganda’s Electricity Pricing (1986–2026)

In 1986, as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government took…

Museveni Hosts Ex U.S. Security Chief Michael Flynn in Entebbe for High-Level Talks on Military Cooperation and Bilateral Ties

Kampala – President Yoweri Museveni today…

DENIS JJUUKO: Bank of Uganda should create a gold exchange

Gold has become Uganda’s leading export…

KAGENYI LUKKA: Why Anita Among Deserves to Lead Uganda’s 12th Parliament

Anita Among, a force to be…

Rogers Bulegeya: The NRM Strategist Turning Masaka Into Museveni’s Stronghold

Determination, Courage and Patriotism Driving NRM’s…