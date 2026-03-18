Visiting U.S military General Michael Flynn meets President Museveni 

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

Lt Gen. Flynn, former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and former U.S. National Security Advisor, is in the country at the invitation of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for discussions on leadership development and military affairs.

During the meeting, President Museveni and Lt. Gen. Flynn exchanged views on regional security and the importance of military-to-military relations between Uganda and the United States.

Lt Gen. Flynn expressed appreciation for the warm reception extended to him by the Ugandan authorities.

The meeting at State House was also attended by Gen. Muhoozi and Uganda’s Ambassador to the United States of America, H.E Robie Kakonge.

Lt Gen. Flynn’s meeting also follows a private discussion with the CDF and a dinner hosted in his honor at Serena Hotel, Kigo.

Additionally, Lt Gen. Flynn addressed senior UPDF officers at Speke Resort Munyonyo, emphasizing that leadership is grounded in character, courage, and strategic vision.

Gen. Muhoozi described Lt Gen.Flynn’s visit as the beginning of a consequential relationship.