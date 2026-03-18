Nakapiripirit Deputy RDC Komakech Pledges Anti-Corruption Action as Donor Embassies Monitor Partners in Karamoja

The Deputy RDC of Nakapiripirit, Sunday Steven Komakech, has pledged to take decisive action against corruption in the district and improve service delivery.

He made these remarks on March 17, 2026, during a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF) held in Nakapiripirit District.

The forum was organized by Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), Multi-Community Based Development Initiative (MUCOBADI), the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), and the office of the RDC Nakapiripirit.

It was attended by Heads of Cooperation from the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. These embassies, led by the Royal Danish Embassy, jointly support state and non-state actors in promoting accountability, civic engagement, and human rights to strengthen governance and improve service delivery, particularly in the Karamoja and West Nile sub-regions.

Also in attendance were the Commissioner from the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity in the Office of the President, Mr. Nicholas Abola; the Commissioner for District Inspection from the Ministry of Local Government, Stephen Koma; the Director of Anti-Corruption at the Inspectorate of Government, Robert Lugolobi; officials from the Nakapiripirit District Local Government, community monitors, police, judiciary officials, and Civil Society Organizations.

Several key issues were presented during the forum.

These included the non-remittance of hard-to-reach allowances for teachers at Nakapiripirit Seed Secondary School; inadequate support for learners with disabilities due to a shortage of teachers trained in special needs education; and the increasing problem of uncontrolled charcoal burning, which is depleting indigenous tree cover and contributing to environmental degradation and rising temperatures.

Concerns were also raised about Nabulenger Health Centre III in Namalu Sub-county, which serves an estimated population of 21,000 people but faces significant challenges. These include a cracked maternity ward, a shortage of staff housing, inadequate supplies of essential medicines, and insufficient funding for drugs.

During the forum, John Baguma, the Team Leader for MUCOBADI in the Karamoja region, called on the government to increase investment in the health sector to improve service delivery.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, expressed appreciation to the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands for their continued support to the Karamoja sub-region. He also commended the Office of the President, through the RDC, for its support of accountability initiatives in the region.