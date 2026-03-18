RDC Secretariat’s Sr. Grace Akiror appeals to stakeholders in Mubende to champion grassroot development 

The Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat, Sr. Grace Akiror has held an interface with the technical, political, security and the special interest groups on government service delivery in Mubende District as part of the routine country wide monitoring.

During the meeting held yesterday, Sr.Akiror thanked the district team for massive support to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of 71.4 percent garnered in the district thus protecting the gains.

To this, she implored the stakeholders to get down to foot and champion the government service delivery, she called up on participants ensure proper implementation of the government programs and projects to the last dot. During the meeting the participants laid strategies on how to best implement the government programs and projects in the next five years and beyond all aimed at national development.

Sr. Akiror further underscored the need to join hands towards fighting the HIV/AIDS in the District.

Sr.Akiror further met the special interest groups on service delivery, these included the leadership of the youth, drivers, disabled elderly etc. They appreciated the government funding for the vast programs towards them, they also raised critical issues inclusive of increase on the funding so that many people can be able to benefit. Over all the engagement was positive and all pledged to be supportive on national development.

The Resident District Commissioner Mubende ,Fred Nayebare appreciated the people of Mubende for entrusting NRM and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with yet another term.

He noted that all the government programs in the district are performing above the average and further noted that security is calm.

He reiterated the RDCS office commitment towards fighting corruption and engaging the community on the wealth creation.

On the other hand the Chief Administrative Officer Doreen Khakusuma commended government for funding various government programs and projects and pledged total implementation or national development.

The Vice Chairperson Mubende District Mrs Kellen Besigye assured the participants of team work towards implementation of the government programs and projects, She noted that reconciliation is key especially after the political season and called form peace and calmness.

Mubende District is in the Central Region. It borders Kassanda District in the East, Kiboga and Kyankwanzi in the North, Sembabule and Gomba in the South, Kyegegwa and Kakumiro in the West. The District headquarters is located 160 Kilometers West of Kampala. It covers a total area of approximately 2,713Km2.

The District Local Council is the highest political authority in the District. It has 38 members headed by a District Local Council Chairman who serves as the Political head of the district.

The District Local Council has a technical team divided into eleven departments namely – Management Support Services, Finance, Production & Marketing, Health, Education & Sports, Works &Technical Services and Water, Natural Resources, Community Based Services, Planning Department and Internal Audit. The Technical Team is headed by a Chief Administrative Officer.

Mubende District is divided into 4 Counties/constituencies (Mubende Municipality, Buwekula, Buwekula South and Kasambya), 13 Sub-counties, three (3) town councils, 65 parishes, 14 wards and 525 villages. The Municipal Council has three (3) divisions, 18 wards, 75 cells.

According to National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2024, Mubende District Total population was 522,015 persons, male 251,165(48%) and Female 270,850(52%). Mubende District Population by age group, children aged 0-17 years 268,838(52%), Adults aged 18 years and above 253,177(49%), Youth aged 15-24 years 103,073(20%), youth aged 18-30 years 117,618(23%), Working aged 14-64 years 287,271(55%), older persons 60 or more year 21,720(4%),

Number of Youth aged 18-30years in household 114,820(22%), Number of youths employed 59,411 and unemployed youth 5,082, unemployment youth rate 7.9% and number of youths Not in Employment, Education or Training NEET) 48,422(42.2%). Number of Youth aged 15-24 years in household 101,181, Number of youths employed 42,936 and unemployed 3.987, unemployment rate 8.5% and number of youths Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET) 38,883(38.4%).

Number of Persons aged 15 years and above inside labour force 153,745, number unemployed 8,993 and unemployment rate 5.9%.

Number of Persons aged 14-64 years inside labour force 151,607 and unemployed 9,043(6% unemployment rate).

According to NPHC 2024 results revealed that, PDM Household population was 516,081, Number of households 132,046, average household size 3.9 and household in subsistence economy 37,524(28.4%) and PDM beneficiaries were 7,131(19%).

Currently PDM Number of households 132,046, average household size 4, household in subsistence economy 72,524(55%) and PDM beneficiaries were 16,410(23%).

Household population headed by youth aged 15-24 years 38,610 number of households headed by youth aged 15-24 years 18,901 and average household size 2.0 persons. Household population headed by youth aged 19-30 years 108,624 number of households headed by youth aged 18-30 years 42,044 and average household size 2.6 persons.

Household population headed by older persons aged 60+ years 76,289 number of households headed by older persons aged 60+ years 17,265 and average household size 4.4 persons. Household population headed by older persons aged 65+ years 47,021 number of households headed by older persons aged 65+ years 11,064 and average household size 4.2 persons. Household population headed by older persons aged 80+ years 10,563 number of households headed by older persons aged 80+ years 2,801 and average household size 3.8.

Out of the total households 132,046 Households with improved sanitation were 53,054(40.2%), households with improved source of water 77,340(58.6%), Households using solar electricity for lighting 114,667(87%) and households using grid electricity for lighting 17,379(13.2%).

Out of the total households 132,046 Households engaged in Agriculture were 85,848(65%) and households that were food insecure were 36,313(27.5%) According to NPHC 2024 results revealed that, Mubende District had 1,100 refugees out of which male 556 and female 544 persons.

On the Parish Development Model Twenty four billion, two hundred ninety seven million six hundred sixty-eight thousand three hundred thirty eight shillings (UGX 24,297,668,338=) has been disbursed to 24,215 households (beneficiaries) each receiving Shs 1,000,000 as parish revolving fund over a three-year period (2021/2022, 2022/2023 , 2023/2024, 2024/2025). The enterprises supported are Coffee, Dairy, Piggery, Goats. Mubende continues to champion development and service delivery towards the transformation of the district and the nation at large.