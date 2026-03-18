Col. Nakalema tips youth on intentional fatherhood 

The head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema has tipped the youth on intentional fatherhood.

Intentional fatherhood is the proactive, conscious practice of raising children based on deliberate values and long-term goals rather than reactive, impulse-driven habits. It focuses on building deep, secure connections and structured environments to nurture a child’s specific character and emotional needs.

“Many children complain that their parents have abandoned their responsibilities,” she said.

Col. Nakalema made the remarks yesterday during an interactive session with the youth at the SHIPU offices in Kampala.

Col. Nakalema noted that she was lucky she grew up in the hands of caring parents despite their humble background.

“Our father was there in our lives. I experienced that physical presence and he prayed for us everyday so I know what father’s love means to a child,” she revealed.

“There’s a lot of outcry among the parents and children regarding the parenthood matter. Many children yearn for their parents’ [especially father’s] love. Reactive fatherhood is causing resentment between fathers and their children.”

Col. Nakalema noted that the physical presence of a father in the lives of his wife and children was key in keeping a family intact.

“Money is not everything in a family, what brings peace and contentment is the presence of a father in the family. I urge you, young men, to give security and protection to your children,” she said.

“Those saying that high class working ladies disrespect their husbands, it’s a lie. Despite having a higher rank in the army than him, I highly respect him because he has been in our lives. I truly respect him because I know he is the head of the family.”

Col. Nakalema further requested the youth to be change agents in their communities in ensuring intentional fatherhood/parenting.

Mr. Jacob Akuguzibwe alias DJ Jacob Omutuzze revealed that he became a street kid at a very young age of 8 years but thanked God that He transformed his life.

“I passed through a lot of challenges, even sexual exploitation while on the streets. Fortunately, while still on the street, I got a chance to meet the First Son and his sisters who gave me some money which I used to pay my school fees and left the street. Businessman Patrick Bitature also paid my school fees,” he said.

“Due to the disconnection between the children and parents, the young ones are facing a lot of challenges both physical and psychological. Such challenges have led to single motherhood among young girls, drug abuse, among others.”

DJ Jacob added that due to his background, he decided to start helping young single mothers by offering them emotional and material support.

“Leaders should help us remind parents of their responsibilities,” he said.

He also called upon the government to regulate social media content, explaining that some irresponsible content has also been part and parcel in steering moral decay and breaking of families in society.

Mr. Asla Musisi said what has destroyed families are some selfish parents who don’t care about the future of their children.

“Some parents separate without considering what will happen to their children. They only care about themselves. Down there , we have marriages not families,” he said.

“Weak policies have also destroyed families.”

Mr. Mudasilu Lubega, a journalist said many fathers no longer want to take care of their families, this has forced many children to fend for themselves, through immoral activities such as prostitution.

Ms. Patricia Nakayima said modernisation has played a big role in breaking families.

“People copy a lot from social media and in this current era, some women are so demanding and when a man fails to fulfil, a family can break up.”

Uganda National Students Association (UNSA) president, Ms. Shillah Ainembabazi proposed that intentional fatherhood/parenting topics should be discussed from the grassroots to ensure that the whole society is engaged.

“This will help us to equip families on what needs to be done in order to deal with challenges affecting our families,” she said.

“I was raised by a poor single mother after the death of my father and I also became a single mother at a very young age. The person who made me pregnant ran away because he was also young. Even right now when you tell him to come and see his child, he fears. So you can see that there’s that disconnection between him and his child.”

The meeting was also attended by the Executive Director of Uganda Manufacturers Association, Dr. Ezra Muhumuza and Rev. Dr. Ben Tumuheirwe.