Ugandan Teacher Battles Lupus as High Treatment Costs Expose Gaps in Chronic Care

Kampala, Uganda — Norah Atuhire, a 34-year-old primary school teacher formerly attached to Lotesi Kindergarten in Nabbingo, is battling a severe autoimmune condition that has significantly altered her health, livelihood, and family stability.

Once active and working, Atuhire is now undergoing treatment for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a chronic illness in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues, affecting organs such as the skin, joints, and, in some cases, the brain and kidneys.

Her condition began in 2023, shortly after the birth of her second child. According to family members, she developed facial swelling, hair loss, and skin lesions, prompting medical consultations that eventually led to a diagnosis at Nakasero Hospital.

Treatment Journey and Financial Strain

Following diagnosis, Atuhire began treatment but faced high medical costs, leading to her transfer to Mulago National Referral Hospital for more affordable care.

Family members say initial treatment required several hundred thousand shillings, covering medication but excluding some diagnostic tests and admission expenses. While her condition briefly stabilized, it later deteriorated, affecting her ability to work.

She has since stopped teaching and now depends largely on support from relatives, friends, and well-wishers. Her children have also reportedly missed school due to financial constraints linked to her medical care.

Currently, her family estimates that managing her condition requires approximately UGX 600,000 every two weeks, covering consultations, laboratory tests, and medication. Medical practitioners note that lupus treatment costs vary widely depending on severity, with some patients managing on lower monthly budgets, while more complex cases require significantly higher expenditure.

Understanding Lupus and Access to Care

According to medical experts, SLE commonly affects women of reproductive age and presents differently in each patient. While there is no cure, the condition can often be managed effectively with early diagnosis and consistent treatment.

However, access to specialized care remains limited in many parts of Uganda and the wider region. Rheumatology services are still developing, and patients may rely on general physicians for long-term management. In addition, the availability and affordability of certain medications can vary between public and private health facilities.

Government efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure and improve access to services are ongoing, including discussions around broader health insurance coverage. However, like many chronic conditions, lupus care often requires sustained treatment and regular monitoring, which can present financial challenges for some households.

Community Support Efforts

On March 17, Ugandan academic and cartoonist Jim Spire Ssentongo shared Atuhire’s story on social media, with her consent, alongside a fundraising appeal to support her ongoing treatment.

The appeal, which seeks approximately $4,000 (about UGX 14.8 million), has drawn responses from members of the public contributing towards her care.

Family representatives say the funds would help stabilize her condition and ensure continuity of treatment in the short term.

A Broader Conversation

Health sector observers note that Atuhire’s situation reflects broader challenges faced by patients living with chronic illnesses that require long-term care. While some patients are able to manage their conditions successfully, others encounter financial and logistical barriers that affect continuity of treatment.

As Uganda continues to strengthen its healthcare system, stakeholders say there is growing need for sustained attention to chronic disease management, including awareness, early diagnosis, and access to affordable medication.

For Atuhire, the immediate focus remains on treatment and recovery, with hopes of returning to work and restoring stability for her family.