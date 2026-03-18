Commissioner Seku Rallies Busoga Youth on Patriotism and Moral Values

JINJA — The Commissioner for the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps at State House, Ms. Hellen Seku yesterday visited Busoga College, Mwiri where she conducted an evaluation and monitoring exercise.

In her address to students and staff, Ms. Seku underscored the importance of awareness about government support in schools, urging administrators to ensure that learners understand the role of the state in funding education.

“The headteacher and team should highlight what the government provides. If students are not informed, they may misunderstand the support they receive,” she said.

Ms. Seku also commended the school for its environmental conservation efforts, noting innovative initiatives such as the use of recycled bottles to create baskets and perimeter structures, as well as the planting of fruit trees across the compound.

She encouraged students to maintain cleanliness and sustainability, warning against littering and wastefulness.

“Eat what you can finish and dispose of waste properly. Protecting the environment helps us avoid excessive heat,” she advised.

A significant portion of her message focused on moral values, particularly faith and discipline.

Ms. Seku emphasized that reverence for God is foundational to wisdom and success, urging students to avoid immoral behavior and uphold integrity in their daily lives.

“We must love God because the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. A person who fears God will avoid wrongdoing,” she said, reinforcing the role of religious values in shaping responsible citizens.

She further highlighted patriotism and hard work as central pillars of national development, reminding students of their constitutional duties under Article 17 to remain loyal, protect the country, and contribute to societal progress.

“There is only one Uganda — the Pearl of Africa. We must be patriotic and work hard to build our nation,” Ms. Seku stated.

The commissioner also cautioned students against distractions, urging them to prioritize their studies and avoid behaviors that could derail their academic and personal development.

Watolya Musa, a student at Mwiri appealed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to consider appointing a Presidential Advisor specifically for secondary schools.

He asked the commissioner to relay his appeal to President Museveni, emphasizing the need for increased attention to secondary education.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts by the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps to instill discipline, civic responsibility, and national pride among young people across the country.