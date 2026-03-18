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High Court Crushes Gukiina’s Kibanja Claim, Affirms Speke Hotel Ownership in Landmark Kongero Land Ruling

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

Kampala, Uganda — The High Court has delivered a decisive ruling in a long-running and complex land dispute involving businessman Dr. Peter Musoke Gukiina and Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd, bringing clarity to ownership claims over prime lakeside land in Kongero, Wakiso District, writes Watchdog Uganda.

Contents
The DisputeCourt’s Key Findings1. No Kibanja Rights Beyond Plot 502. Failure to Prove Lawful or Bona Fide Occupancy3. Contradictions and Weak Evidence4. Speke Hotel Upheld as Bona Fide PurchaserFinal RulingWhy This Ruling Matters1. Reinforces Sanctity of Land Titles2. Clarifies Kibanja Rights3. Warns Against Informal Land Deals4. Signals Judicial Intolerance for Contradictory ClaimsThe Bigger Picture

In a judgment delivered by Hon. Lady Justice P. Basaza-Wasswa, the court dismissed Gukiina’s claims that he held a lawful kibanja (occupancy interest) on several plots owned by Speke Hotel, effectively affirming the hotel’s position as a bona fide registered proprietor.

Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd is owned by Billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia

The Dispute

At the center of the case was a contested stretch of land comprising Busiro Block 443 plots 49, 52, 74, and 76. Gukiina argued that, beyond his legally registered Plot 50, he had acquired a kibanja interest extending into the neighboring plots—land now owned by Speke Hotel.

He accused the hotel and its agents of trespass, unlawful eviction, and destruction of his developments, including a banana plantation, structures, and business installations.

However, all defendants—including businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and previous landowners—denied the claims, maintaining that Gukiina had no legal interest beyond Plot 50.

Court’s Key Findings

The court methodically dismantled Gukiina’s case, grounding its decision in documentary evidence and established legal principles:

1. No Kibanja Rights Beyond Plot 50

The judge found that all agreements presented by Gukiina clearly indicated that his kibanja purchases were strictly limited to Plot 50.

Attempts to argue that the kibanja extended into adjacent plots were rejected as inconsistent with the written agreements.

The court emphasized the “best evidence rule”—that documentary evidence cannot be contradicted by oral claims.

2. Failure to Prove Lawful or Bona Fide Occupancy

Under Uganda’s Constitution and Land Act, a lawful or bona fide occupant must demonstrate consent, long-term occupation, or legal acquisition.

The court ruled that Gukiina failed on all fronts:

  • No proof of consent from registered landowners

  • No credible evidence of long-term, uncontested occupation

  • No documentation supporting claims beyond Plot 50

3. Contradictions and Weak Evidence

The judgment highlighted inconsistencies in Gukiina’s claims—particularly regarding alleged destruction of a large plantation, which conflicted with earlier criminal proceedings referencing only a few banana stems.

Additionally, the court drew an adverse inference from Gukiina’s failure to call key witnesses, including:

  • The original land seller

  • Kibanja vendors

  • Local leaders involved in the transactions

4. Speke Hotel Upheld as Bona Fide Purchaser

The court accepted that Speke Hotel lawfully acquired the contested plots through proper transactions and without notice of any competing claims.

Final Ruling

The court concluded:

  • Gukiina is not a lawful or bona fide occupant of the disputed plots

  • His claim to kibanja rights on the four plots fails entirely

  • Speke Hotel remains the legitimate owner of the land

Why This Ruling Matters

This judgment carries significant implications for Uganda’s land sector:

1. Reinforces Sanctity of Land Titles

The decision strengthens the principle that registered ownership takes precedence, especially where claims are not backed by clear documentation.

2. Clarifies Kibanja Rights

It sends a strong message that kibanja (occupancy) claims must be:

  • Clearly documented

  • Supported by consent or long-term occupation

  • Consistent with written agreements

3. Warns Against Informal Land Deals

Many Ugandans rely on informal agreements when buying land interests. This ruling underscores the risks of such arrangements, especially when disputes arise years later.

4. Signals Judicial Intolerance for Contradictory Claims

The court’s reliance on consistency, documentation, and credible witnesses highlights a tightening judicial approach to land litigation.

The Bigger Picture

Land disputes remain one of the most contentious issues in Uganda, often involving overlapping rights between registered owners and occupants.

This ruling is likely to influence similar cases, particularly in fast-developing areas like Wakiso, where land values—and conflicts—continue to rise.

For investors, it provides reassurance. For occupants without formalized rights, it is a cautionary tale.


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