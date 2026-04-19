Mali–French Energy Expert Abdramane Bathily Eyes Partnership to Strengthen Uganda’s Power Grid

Meet Abdramane Bathily: Mali–French Energy Expert Seeking to Power Uganda’s Next Grid Leap

By Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA — As Uganda pushes to stabilise its electricity supply and expand access to fast-growing urban and industrial centres, a seasoned international energy expert is stepping forward with a proposal that could reshape the country’s power landscape.

Abdramane Bathily, a Mali-born, French national and founder of ENERSOLE, has expressed interest in partnering with Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) as a lead consultant to support electricity transmission and grid stability efforts.

A Timely Proposal for a Growing Economy

For decades, Uganda’s energy sector—under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development—has made significant strides in expanding the national grid. Yet, power instability and intermittent blackouts, particularly in urban and industrial zones, remain a persistent challenge.

With Uganda’s cities such as Fort Portal, Masaka, Hoima, and Gulu expanding rapidly, the demand for reliable, high-voltage electricity has never been more urgent.

Bathily believes this is where his expertise can make a difference.

“I am confident that my technical experience can contribute to improving the reliability, resilience, and operational stability of Uganda’s power grid,” he said during a recent visit to the country.

Deep Technical Expertise Meets Modern Innovation

Bathily brings a rare blend of traditional power systems engineering and modern data-driven innovation. His work spans:

Power system audits and network performance assessments

Grid planning using static, probabilistic, and dynamic analyses

Protection system design, relay coordination, and optimisation

Grid code compliance and evaluation

Uniquely, he integrates data science and AI-driven modelling into energy systems, using advanced simulation tools to improve decision-making and reduce operational costs.

A graduate of Ecole Centrale de Nantes (France), Bathily also holds multiple advanced qualifications in electrical engineering and energy systems from institutions in Canada, Belgium, Russia, and Ethiopia, underscoring a truly global academic and professional footprint.

A Global Track Record

With over three decades of experience, Bathily has worked on energy projects across more than 30 countries, including:

Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mali, and Benin

Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea

France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom

His expertise spans power generation, high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and renewable energy systems, including photovoltaic (solar) power plant projects.

Through ENERSOLE, headquartered in Bamako, he has led projects involving:

Grid connection studies

Transmission line construction and commissioning

Energy market design and regulatory frameworks

Industrial-scale energy efficiency solutions

Uganda’s Power Challenge—and Opportunity

Uganda’s ambition to eliminate power instability and expand electricity access aligns with broader national goals of industrialisation, urbanisation, and investment attraction.

However, frequent outages—even in key facilities like Mandela National Stadium—highlight the need for stronger grid management and system resilience.

With the country also preparing for major continental events such as AFCON, energy reliability is becoming a strategic priority.

Bathily argues that strengthening transmission systems and improving grid coordination could unlock major gains:

“Stable and reliable electricity is critical for tourism, industry, and attracting international investors,” he noted.

Eyes on Strategic Collaboration

Bathily is proposing a working relationship with UETCL and the Ministry of Energy, currently led by Ruth Nankabirwa, to provide consultancy services in:

Grid optimisation

Transmission planning

Protection system audits

Power system stability

His firm, ENERSOLE, positions itself as a technical partner capable of delivering cost-effective, data-driven solutions tailored to Uganda’s evolving energy needs.

Powering the Future

As Uganda continues its journey toward a stable and inclusive electricity network, partnerships with experienced global experts could prove pivotal.

For Bathily, the mission is clear—to help build a resilient, efficient, and future-ready power grid.

For Uganda, the opportunity lies in tapping into such expertise to accelerate progress toward a fully powered economy.

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