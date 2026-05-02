Trade order irregularities: Masaka City Town Clerk directs Street vendors to vacate and move into gazetted markets

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA CITY – The Masaka City administration has intensified its campaign to restore order in urban trade operations, directing all small-scale business owners operating along city streets to immediately vacate and relocate to legally gazetted markets.

The directive was issued by the Masaka City Town Clerk, Daniel Christopher Kaweesi, who emphasized that street vending within the central business areas remains irregular and contrary to city planning regulations.

Kaweesi noted that vendors currently operating along Masaka streets must formally register with city authorities and secure designated trading spaces in established markets including Masaka Central Market, Kabonera Market, Katwe Market, Kirimya Market, and Kitanga Market.

He stressed that the city cannot continue tolerating informal trade along roadsides, especially where traders are not contributing taxes or operating under valid licences.

“I want to authoritatively speak this as a technical person, not a politician. We shall arrest people vending sugarcane on streets, and those operating without trade licences,” Kaweesi warned, signaling a tougher enforcement phase.

ENFORCEMENT OF PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE

The Town Clerk further revealed that the enforcement of President Yoweri Museveni’s directive on street vendors has already been implemented by city administrators.

He explained that while the presidential guidance suspended certain tax charges for street vendors, it did not legalize street vending in ungazetted areas.

According to Kaweesi, this distinction is critical, adding that enforcement teams will continue operations to ensure compliance with city planning regulations.

He also announced extended monitoring hours, with enforcement teams now operating until 5:00pm daily to ensure full implementation of the directive and improved organization of city activities.

CRACKDOWN ON UNSANITARY BUSINESS STRUCTURES

In addition to street vending, Kaweesi ordered the closure of buildings and arcades operating without basic sanitation facilities, particularly toilets, warning that such structures are posing serious public health risks.

He said inspections had revealed several business premises lacking proper sanitation systems, a situation he described as unacceptable for an urban growing city.

“We have seen buildings without toilets as we execute our duties. It is a bad practice and we must mitigate it,” Kaweesi stated.

He further cited concerns from structures such as Muto Complex, where some business operators have allegedly been disposing waste, including urine and other toxic substances, along walkways—raising hygiene concerns in the city centre.

MAYORAL RESPONSE AND CITY PLANNING MEASURES

Masaka City leadership has also backed the ongoing enforcement measures, with Mayor Florence Namayanja confirming that the exercise is part of a broader government effort to organize urban trade and improve sanitation standards.

Namayanja noted that guidance from the Ministry of Local Government, through Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya, instructed city authorities to streamline operations and remove illegal structures.

“I got the letter addressed to all Town Clerks, Chief Administrative Officers and Mayors on organizing the city. We had to sit as a team to avoid unfairly targeting people who have their businesses,” she explained.

However, the Mayor acknowledged concerns from traders and landlords, adding that government should consider providing adequate time for consultation, planning, and relocation before demolition or enforcement actions are undertaken.

She emphasized that coordination with business owners will be key in ensuring smooth implementation of city redevelopment plans without disrupting livelihoods.

CALL FOR ORDER AND URBAN DISCIPLINE

City authorities have urged traders to cooperate with enforcement teams and embrace structured trade environments in order to improve hygiene, revenue collection, and overall urban management.

Kaweesi reiterated that Masaka City must evolve into a clean, well-organized, and business-friendly urban centre, warning that disorderly trading practices will no longer be tolerated.

END.