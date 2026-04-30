ONGADIA R. PHILLIP: Sovereignty or Seclusion? Uganda at a Crossroads

As a Ugandan who deeply loves my country, I find myself reflecting on the ongoing debate surrounding the Protection of Sovereignty Bill. This is not just another policy discussion; it is a conversation about who we are as a nation and how we choose to shape our future. Are we protecting our independence, or are we slowly closing ourselves off from the world? That is the question that keeps ringing in my mind.

Growing up and observing our country’s journey, I have come to appreciate the importance of sovereignty. Our history teaches us that when you do not guard your house, strangers will rearrange your furniture. From colonial times to the influence of foreign policies in our economic decisions, Uganda has not always been in full control of its destiny. So, when I hear leaders speak about protecting our sovereignty, I understand where they are coming from. After all, a homestead without a fence invites intruders.

In my view, the intention behind this bill is not entirely misplaced. Every nation has a duty to protect its independence. We cannot pretend that foreign influence does not exist. Whether through funding, diplomacy, or international pressure, powerful actors often try to shape decisions in smaller nations. As a patriotic citizen, I believe Uganda must stand firm where its interests are concerned. Like the elders say, “when the roots are deep, the wind cannot uproot the tree.”

However, as I think deeper about this bill, I cannot ignore the other side of the story. Uganda is not an island we are part of a global community. Many Ugandans, including people I know personally, depend on support from relatives abroad.

Remittances pay school fees, build homes, and sustain families. Businesses rely on foreign investment, and even government programs often depend on external partnerships. If we are not careful, we may end up tightening the rope so much that we choke ourselves.

What worries me most is how broad this bill appears to be. The way it is framed, it could easily affect not just politicians or organizations, but ordinary citizens going about their daily lives. It raises questions: Will receiving money from abroad become suspicious? Will organizations doing community work be restricted? Will voices that disagree with the system be labelled as influenced from outside? As the saying goes, “the same knife that prepares food can also wound the cook.”

I also think about our democracy. Uganda has come a long way, but we are still growing. In such a stage, we need openness, dialogue, and space for different opinions. If a law is too wide, it can be used in ways that were never originally intended. Today it may be about protection, tomorrow it may feel like restriction. That is why laws must be crafted carefully because once passed, they shape how a nation breathes.

At the same time, I do not believe the answer is to reject the idea of sovereignty altogether. No country should leave its doors wide open without knowing who is coming in and why. But neither should we build walls so high that even our friends cannot reach us. Even a bird needs both wings to fly, protection and openness.

In my honest view, what Uganda needs is balance. We need laws that protect us without isolating us, that regulate without suffocating, and that empower without instilling fear. True sovereignty, to me, is not just about resisting foreign influence, it is about strengthening our own systems so that no one can easily manipulate us in the first place. As the proverb says, “you do not chase away the rain; you build a stronger roof.”

As I watch this debate unfold, I cannot help but feel that we are standing at a very delicate crossroads. The decisions we make today will shape the Uganda of tomorrow. Will we emerge as a strong, confident nation open to the world but firm in its values? Or will we retreat into ourselves in the name of protection?

Only time will tell. But one thing I know for sure is this: when the drum of decision is beaten, it is not only the present that dances, the future joins in as well.

For God and My Country.

Ongadia Robert Phillip

NRM Mobilizer