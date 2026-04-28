Masaka NRM Boss Bulegeya Rallies PLU, Says Muhoozi Remains Key Figure in Future Leadership Transition

KAMPALA — National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman in Masaka City, Rogers Bulegeya, has urged members of the Patriotic League of Uganda to remain politically focused on Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, describing him as the most prepared figure to succeed President Yoweri Museveni in the future.

Speaking during activities marking Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday celebrations in Masaka City, Bulegeya said the growing mobilisation around the First Son is a “sign of political transition in preparation,” insisting that Uganda is gradually moving towards a generational shift in leadership.

He argued that the birthday celebrations and related mobilisation events are not merely social functions, but part of a broader political expression of confidence in Muhoozi’s leadership trajectory.

“I am appealing to all of you to remain focused. The time is coming for Gen. Muhoozi. What we are witnessing is evidence of leadership preparation and continuity,” Bulegeya said.

He added that Muhoozi’s rise through the military ranks and his public engagements demonstrate readiness for higher responsibility in national leadership.

Bulegeya, who has been actively involved in organising Muhoozi birthday activities in Masaka over time, said this year’s celebrations attracted NRM cadres, local leaders, youth groups, and business figures.

Among those present were NRM secretary general Ddungu Tabula, Rashid Kiyimba, and several local party mobilisers, who joined supporters in a birthday run and related activities across Masaka City.

The events included running sessions, music, cake-cutting, and community mobilisation drives, which organisers say were intended to promote unity and youth participation.

Supporters described the celebrations as a demonstration of loyalty and admiration for Muhoozi’s leadership style, particularly within security and youth mobilisation structures associated with the Patriotic League of Uganda.

The Masaka mobilisation team, led by Bulegeya, said turnout exceeded expectations and reflected growing enthusiasm among grassroots supporters.

While the celebrations were largely social in nature, they continue to attract political interpretation due to Muhoozi’s increasing visibility in national affairs and ongoing debates about future leadership succession.

Observers note that discussions around Muhoozi’s political future have intensified in recent months, especially following high-profile public events and nationwide birthday run activities that drew significant participation across different regions.

Bulegeya maintained that the Masaka events were peaceful, well-coordinated, and aligned with what he described as a broader message of patriotism, unity, and continuity.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring the evolving political narratives around succession politics, mobilisation structures, and the growing public discourse surrounding Gen. Muhoozi’s role in Uganda’s future leadership trajectory.